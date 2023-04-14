Precision Cancer Consortium announces new industry member and leadership succession as it celebrates its one-year anniversary

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC) is pleased to announce the addition of AstraZeneca as its newest member. The PCC now consists of seven member organizations, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Janssen, Novartis, and Roche, who are collaborating to support efforts to improve patient access to comprehensive genomic testing in routine care and in clinical trials globally.

Cecilia Schott, Head of Global Precision Diagnostics at Novartis, has been appointed Chair of the PCC Board for a one-year term and Nicole St Jean, Global Head of Precision Medicine External Business Strategy at GSK, has been appointed as the Vice-Chair. Since its formation in April 2022, the PCC has driven a variety of initiatives aimed at increasing patient access to precision diagnostics using comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), including next generation sequencing (NGS). The PCC's 2022 annual report includes several noteworthy achievements from last year, including:

The launch of a value framework initiative with the London School of Economics and Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy





Developing several pilot programs for matching patients living with cancer to ongoing clinical trials





Conducting its first in a series of educational sessions on bringing precision oncology closer to community care with the goal of generating ambassadors for CGP testing who feel confident to advocate for early and broad testing in clinical care

Kristina Rodnikova, Head of Global Commercial Diagnostics, Oncology, AstraZeneca, said about the Company's decision to join the PCC, "We are pleased to join the Precision Cancer Consortium and look forward to collaborating with its members who share the common goal of improving patient access to genomic testing. Improved testing is critical to ensure physicians and their patients can better understand their disease and receive the most optimal treatment."

Cecilia Schott as the incoming PCC Chair of the Board remarked, "I am looking forward to continuing to build on the great work delivered to-date in collaboration with all members. The PCC is poised for a bright year ahead and to grow its impact to ensuring patient access to quality CGP testing to inform treatment selection."

About the Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC)

The Precision Cancer Consortium is composed of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on fostering collaboration on issues and opportunities related to precision oncology with the goal of improving patient outcomes by increasing cancer patient access to comprehensive genomic testing, including next generation sequencing, and addressing major gaps in precision diagnostics availability.

