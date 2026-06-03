Precision Cardiovascular Appoints Brian Fahey, Ph.D., as Independent Director to the Board

Seasoned medtech entrepreneur brings cardiovascular device, clinical development, financing, and commercialization expertise

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Cardiovascular, a medical technology company developing novel remote monitoring solutions for heart failure management, today announced the appointment of Brian Fahey, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Dr. Fahey is a seasoned medical technology executive, founder, and board director with a track record of building and scaling venture-backed healthcare companies from concept through commercialization and acquisition. He brings strong technical depth, strategic judgment, and operational leadership, particularly in highly regulated Class III implantable device markets.

Dr. Fahey has founded and led multiple medical device companies, including Adona Medical and Niveus Medical. As founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adona Medical, he led company formation, strategy, strategic diligence, financing, and organizational growth while developing a first-in-kind Class III implantable diagnostic and therapeutic system for patients with heart failure. During his tenure, Adona raised approximately $97 million in institutional capital.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Fahey founded Niveus Medical, guiding the company from initial concept through early commercialization and eventual acquisition by Stryker. Prior to acquisition, Niveus technologies were used more than 10,000 times in critical care settings, demonstrating strong clinical adoption and operational execution.

"Welcoming Brian to our Board comes at a defining moment for Precision Cardiovascular as we advance toward first-in-human studies," said Mohamed Abou-Alam, CEO of Precision Cardiovascular. "His experience guiding early-stage cardiovascular innovations will be invaluable as we move from engineering milestones to evaluation in patients and prepare for upcoming financing and execution phases. Our implantable surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology has the potential to redefine the workflow of remote heart failure monitoring, and Brian's perspective will help us pursue that opportunity with rigor, urgency, and a clear focus on patient impact."

"I'm both excited and honored to join the Board of Precision Cardiovascular," said Dr. Fahey. "PCV is an exceptionally innovative and forward-thinking organization, with the right people and technologies to disrupt the current remote monitoring paradigms. The company's vision closely aligns with where I believe healthcare is headed: a world where AI tools can augment traditional approaches to finally deliver upon the promise of patient-specific, precision medicine care models."

In addition to his CEO and founder roles, Dr. Fahey has held strategic and corporate business development positions in both startups and large multinational organizations. His experience includes strategy roles at Arrinex, which was acquired by Stryker, an Executive in Residence position at Shifamed focused on incubating new ventures, and corporate and business development roles at Johnson & Johnson, where he supported drug-device combination partnerships and cross-division strategic alliances.

Dr. Fahey holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering, with a focus on medical ultrasound, from Duke University and is an alumnus of the Biodesign Innovation Fellowship at Stanford University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Precision Cardiovascular

Precision Cardiovascular develops novel remote monitoring solutions for heart failure management. Its pipeline integrates advanced sensor technology with machine learning to enable reliable and proactive cardiac care in everyday settings. The Precision Cardiovascular system is investigational and not cleared for clinical use in any geography.

Media Contact

Precision Cardiovascular

The Magdi Yacoub Institute, Heart Science Centre, London

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Precision Cardiovascular