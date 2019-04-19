Precision CMO to Kick Off the 8th Digital Marketing for Medical Devices West Conference

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Digital Marketing for Medical Devices West conference is scheduled for April 24-26, 2019, in San Diego. Austin Phillips, chief marketing officer at Precision Medical Products (PMP), has been given the privilege to get the conference off to a running start by sharing his insight and experience on how to develop a winning marketing campaign. His will be the very first presentation of the event and it is likely to set the tone for the day. Phillips has navigated the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing for over 15 years and as a member of the PMP team, has helped the company triple its sales revenue over the last three years.

During his discourse, Phillips will be sharing his secret recipe for building a successful marketing campaign. The title says it all: Streamline Sales and Design a Winning Hyper-Focused Marketing Campaign That Speaks to Your End Buyer for You. He will be talking about identifying buyers and parties involved in the sales process, designing a strategy with one focus implementable across multiple marketing platforms, pinpointing the pain point and its solutions, delivering the right message at the right time and going deeper, not wider, with content strategy compelling customers to choose you. Clearly, it's something not to be missed. "The goal is to reach out and create content that solves the problem for every party involved in the decision-making process," Phillips says.

The 8th Annual Digital Marketing for Medical Devices West conference is targeted not only at medical device professionals, but also top executives from large healthcare corporations, advertising agencies, consultants, technology experts and marketing service providers. It promises to deliver valuable insights from industry experts as well as a host of networking opportunities. The first day will cover strategies aimed at enhancing marketing and sales collaboration. There will be seminars on maximizing the digital aspects of marketing, harnessing the power of internet search engines, leveraging multimedia and videos for digital promotion and how these new forms of marketing can improve personalization. The following two days will see further rounds of industry experts sharing their strategies and tips. There will be two dedicated time slots each day for networking opportunities to interact directly with experts and peers to gain from their knowledge and perspective.

About PMP: Precision Medical Products is a leading provider for non-pharma DVT prevention. Today, it has more than 150 team members spread across 31 states. PMP's flagship product is its cutting-edge and comprehensive DVT prevention solution for ambulatory surgery centers, surgeons and surgical facilities. Learn more about them at http://pmpmed.com/.

