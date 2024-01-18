Precision Computer Services Forges Strategic Partnership with Third Wave Innovations to Enhance Client Cybersecurity and Compliance

Holistic Cybersecurity Managed Detection Services Powered by Third Wave's C4 Intelligence Platform and Dedicated Team Rounds Out PCS Offerings to Growing Client List

FRISCO, Texas and SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Wave Innovations, a leading integrated risk solutions provider for network and security operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Precision Computer Services (PCS), a nationally recognized IT systems integrator.

As new vulnerabilities and IT complexities across the enterprise increase, there is high demand for integrated, holistic cybersecurity services. Through this new partnership, PCS will be offering Third Wave Innovations Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Attack Surface Management (ASM) to its growing portfolio of clients.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Third Wave Innovations to elevate our cybersecurity and compliance offerings," said Anthony Iovino, Chief Revenue Officer of PCS. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring the security and compliance of our clients is paramount. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive IT solutions that empower organizations to thrive."

Powered by the C4 Intelligence Platform™ and a dedicated operations team, Third Wave fortifies medium-to-large complex enterprise cybersecurity defenses, while identifying gaps in compliance and areas of risk, forming a formidable barrier against the ever-evolving threat landscape. By integrating Third Wave Innovations' services into its portfolio, PCS aims to provide its clients with a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing their IT security and regulatory requirements.

"We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with PCS. Our combined strengths will undoubtedly enhance the cybersecurity resilience of organizations across industries," said Patrick Hayes, Chief Product Officer, Third Wave Innovations. "Through this partnership, enterprises are given back the reins to focus on their business while their trusted partners focus on managing and minimizing risks and exposure."

ABOUT PRECISION COMPUTER SERVICES

Precision Computer Services (PCS) is a nationally recognized IT systems integrator with over three decades of experience. Solving complex business challenges through people, process and technology, PCS is consistently recognized in the VAR500 list of the largest solution providers in the country with numerous CCIEs, VCPs and other certifications. Privately held, PCS is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

ABOUT THIRD WAVE INNOVATIONS

Third Wave Innovations is an integrated risk solution for network and security operations. Redefining the way enterprises manage organizational risk, Third Wave Innovations' unique approach combines the power of its C4 Intelligence Platform™ with industry-leading services to unify complex network and security operations. This holistic offering protects organizations' data, technology and critical assets with enhanced operational efficiencies and best-in-class security measures that mitigate risk. Founded on decades of Fortune 500 network and security experience serving large complex enterprises, Third Wave Innovations' mission is to establish a formidable barrier against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Privately held, Third Wave Innovations is headquartered in Frisco, Texas and can be found at www.3rdwave.io

Media Contact: Jennifer MacLeid Qotb, [email protected], 301-461-7062

SOURCE Third Wave Innovations