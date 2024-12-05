Precision Diagnostics announces the launch of VerifID, a groundbreaking solution that redefines sample authentication

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diagnostics, a leader in innovative diagnostic solutions, announces the launch of VerifID, a groundbreaking solution that redefines sample authentication.

VerifID introduces a seamless and innovative approach to drug testing by eliminating the need for observed sample collection while maintaining unparalleled reliability and accuracy. This solution empowers healthcare providers to focus on patient care without compromising on data integrity.

VerifID allows for LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity as it was designed to prioritize comfort and privacy, VerifID ensures a welcoming and inclusive experience for all patients and supports Trauma-Informed Care as it integrates empathy into every step of the process, creating a safer and more supportive environment for patients.

Integrating VerifID into testing workflow, healthcare organizations can elevate their standards of care, fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and unwavering commitment to patient safety.

"By offering a non-invasive, inclusive approach to sample authentication, we improve the reliability of diagnostic results and empower healthcare providers to focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional care. This technology represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver excellence in healthcare, ensuring that integrity and innovation go hand in hand to improve patient outcomes." Miguel Gallego, CEO of Precision Diagnostics stated.

To learn more about VerifID, visit precisiondxlab.com/verifid.

About Precision Diagnostics

Precision Diagnostics is a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, committed to empowering healthcare professionals with accurate and timely information. Specializing in advanced laboratory testing and innovative diagnostic tools, our mission is to enhance patient care by delivering precise and reliable results. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Precision Diagnostics partners with healthcare providers across the nation to improve outcomes and support the evolving needs of the medical community. Our dedication to excellence ensures that we remain at the forefront of diagnostic technology, helping to shape the future of healthcare.

