Precision Engineering Solutions for the MedTech Industry: Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument at MD&M WEST 2026

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a Designatronics company and trusted manufacturing and engineering partner for the MedTech industry, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, the premier event for medical design and manufacturing innovation. Join us at Booth # 1482 from February 3-5, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.

As a leader in high-precision custom mechanical components, assemblies, gears, and motion control solutions, SDP/SI is dedicated to supporting the advancement of medical technology. "We are excited to showcase our latest capabilities and connect with industry leaders once again, at MD&M West," said Robert Kufner, CEO and President of Designatronics. "Our team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that help our medical industry partners achieve exceptional accuracy, reliability, and performance in their designs."

With 75 years of experience, SDP/SI focuses on every detail, creating high-quality gearing and motion control components that ensure our clients' success. Our manufacturing capabilities include Swiss Turning, CNC Milling, CNC Gear Cutting, Coniflex Bevel Gear Generators, and more.

From therapeutic medical devices to surgical robotics drive systems, SDP/SI's expertly engineered components are trusted for their consistent quality and reliability. The company's comprehensive capabilities, ranging from early design collaboration through high-volume production, ensure that customers receive the support and precision needed to meet the most demanding medical applications.

Connect with us at MD&M West 2026 to learn more about how the company's engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities can support your next medical innovation.

For more information about SDP/SI and its precision motion control solutions, visit www.sdp-si.com

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D registered company, specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and assembly of mechanical and electromechanical subassemblies. Key capabilities include precision gears, high-quality mechanical components, and custom-engineered solutions. With over 100,000 standard inch and metric components available for quick delivery, SDP/SI supports a wide range of design needs.

About Designatronics

Founded in 1950, parent company Designatronics, Inc. oversees its brands – SDP/SI, QBC (Quality Bearings & Components), QTC Metric Gears and Wybur Tools – to deliver comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that add value across global markets.

