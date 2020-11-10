Precision Extraction Solutions Introduces the Industry Revolutionizing XMU Hydrocarbon Extractor

Designed to produce diverse extractions, the XMU is the most efficient and effective extraction platform on the market

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision® Extraction Solutions ("Precision"), the world leader in cannabis and hemp extraction technology, today released the new, state-of-the-art XMU extractor that is the most powerful extraction platform on the market. The feature-rich XMU is positioned to revolutionize the extraction market with its efficiency and versatility.

Precision designed the XMU to tackle several problems with extractors on the market today. For one, the XMU can be used with different solvents and can reach extremely high and low temperatures, all in one machine. The result is that, unlike other extractors designed to create a specific extraction type, the XMU can produce a diverse range of high-quality extracts. In addition, the unit's sensitive chromatography refinement separates out undesirable constituents from a crude extract, creating a higher-value end product. Over the past few years, consumers have gravitated towards artisanal craft cannabis products. These specialty products demand equipment that is highly controllable in order to create an extremely diverse range of premium end products.

In addition to its versatility, the footprint of the unit is smaller compared to other extractors with similar capabilities. Despite its ergonomics, the XMU does not compromise on power and is built to be 2-3 times more efficient than any other extractor on the market, regardless of size.

"The XMU represents nearly a decade of research, development, and expertise in extraction and is the most efficient and effective means of extraction on the market to date," said Nick Tennant, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Precision. "We've created a breakthrough in the industry by allowing companies to make a variety of different products that are ultra-high quality from one single platform."

The XMU is made entirely in the U.S. and built with future-state compliance in mind, meeting both GMP and 3A sanitary standards. To find out more about the XMU hydrocarbon extractor, visit precisionextraction.com .

About Precision® Extraction Solutions

Precision Extraction Solutions is the industry leader in cannabis and hemp extraction equipment, technology, lab design and site planning, compliance, training and consulting. Precision offers cutting-edge solutions for cannabis and hemp processors at every stage of growth. With unparalleled tech support and customer service, Precision helps its customers thrive in the extraction industry through innovation, safety and service while providing unique industry-specific technology, experience and knowledge. More award-winning concentrates are made with Precision® than any other brand. For more information, visit precisionextraction.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Precision Extraction Solutions

Related Links

http://precisionextraction.com

