Precision Farming Boosts Agricultural Robots Market: Predicted to Cross $15.74B by 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agricultural Robots Market has experienced significant growth, with predictions suggesting it will exceed $15.74 billion in 2023. 

Driving Forces Behind the Boom

The increasing need for higher agricultural productivity due to the rising global population and increased food demand are pushing the market forward. The current labor shortage in agriculture, coupled with the rising costs of skilled labor, makes it imperative for farmers to adopt automated solutions. For instance, Japan has taken the lead by employing autonomous harvesting robots to combat the labor shortages caused by an aging population.

The introduction of precision farming techniques, like variable rate application and site-specific crop management, has further amplified the demand for agricultural robots. These techniques allow for more specific operations, which in turn boosts resource efficiency and crop yields.

Market Breakdown

Segments by Farm Produce:

  • Dairy & Livestock
  • Field Crops
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Other Farm Produce

Segments by Application:

  • Dairy & Livestock Management
  • Harvest Management
  • Field Farming
  • Soil & Irrigation Management
  • Other Applications

By Type of Robot:

  • Milking Robots
  • UAVs/Drones
  • Automated Harvesting Systems
  • Driverless Tractors
  • Robotic Weeding & Seeding
  • Other Types

Regional Outlook

The report provides revenue predictions on a global scale while also delving deep into regional and key national markets. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Specific forecasts for countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia are also featured prominently.

Industry Leaders

The agricultural robots industry boasts of some notable players including AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BouMatic Robotics B.V., CNH Industrial N.V., and Deepfield Robotics among others.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market exhibits immense potential for growth, challenges remain. The initial high costs of agricultural robot investments, coupled with limited awareness among farmers, and challenges in integrating these systems into current farming infrastructure could hinder growth.

However, the evident shift towards precision and site-specific farming techniques, coupled with the growing demand from emerging economies and the rising popularity of automation in livestock farming, present considerable growth opportunities.

