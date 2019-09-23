Precision Farming Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Adoption of Drone Technology to Monitor Crops, Identify Planting Flaws, Detect & Control Pests Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market is expected to witness a major overhaul in the years to come. This could be credited to the fact that precision farming holds potential of increasing crop yield using next level IT-based farming methods. The precision farming market is also getting catalyzed by excessive use of IoT in farming. As such, farm producers and managers are encashing on capacities of IoT devices like automated steering systems, GNSS & GPS systems, and sensors for files mapping, temperature monitoring, soil sampling, irrigation management, and various other applications. The devices mentioned above do make way for real-time insights on ways of improving agricultural practices for more efficiency.

The ever-increasing adoption of drone technology to monitor crops, identify planting flaws, and detect and control diseases and pests is the other factor driving the precision farming market. For example – QuestUAV, in May 2017, did launch "DATAhawkAG", an all-round package to enable mapping of precision farming. Q-100 DATA hawkAG, on being equipped with MicaSense RedEdge camera, does help in capturing images in 5 diverse spectral bands; thereby detecting patterns pertaining to nutrient content and plant stress.

The precision agriculture market is segmented based on component, technology, application, and geography. By component, the segmentation spans hardware (sensors, automated steering system, drones, camera, UAV, mobile device, GNSS & GPS, and others), software, and service (consulting & training, maintenance & updates, managed services, integration, and other professional service). By technology, the market comprises high precision positioning system, geomapping, remote sensing, integrated electronic communication, and VRT. By application, the segmentation constitutes weather monitoring, yield monitoring, field monitoring, irrigation management, waste management, financial management, and others.

By geography, the segmentation says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. North America holds the largest market share; thanks to growing awareness regarding crop quality coupled with initiatives by the federal government of the U.S. to bring about innovation. Plus, in 2018, the same government did pass "Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act" for meeting connectivity requirements in this regard. Asia Pacific comes in second.

The players contributing to the precision farming market include Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.; Raven Industries, Inc.; Trimble Navigation Ltd.; Precision Planting; Monsanto Company; GEA Group AG; CropX Inc.; Farmers Edge Inc.; Delaval Corporation; Dickey-John Corporation; Deere & Company; AgSmarts Inc.; CropMetrics LLC; AGCO Corporation; Boumatic LLC; AgSense LLC; and Agribotix LLC. Inorganic growth is on the anvil. For instance – AGCO, in Sep 2017, acquired Precision Planting LLC equipment business from "The Climate Corporation" (Monsanto Corporation's subsidiary). The basic objective of this acquisition was to strengthen ACGO's position as full-line partner for farmers at the global level.

Market Segment:

Precision Farming Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Automation & Control Systems





Drones





Application Control Devices





Guidance Systems





GPS







GIS





Remote Sensing





Handheld







Satellite Sensing





Driverless tractors





Mobile Devices





VRT





Map-based







Sensor-based





Wireless Modules





Bluetooth Technology







Wi-Fi Technology







Zigbee Technology







RF Technology





Sensing Devices





Soil Sensor







Nutrient Sensor









Moisture Sensor









Temperature Senso







Water Sensor







Climate Sensor







Other





Antennas & Access Points



Software



Web-base





Cloud-based



Services



System Integration & Consulting





Maintenance & Support





Managed Services





Data Services





Analytic Services





Farm Operation Services





Assisted Professional Services





Supply Chain Management Services





Climate Information Services

Precision Farming Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Yield Monitoring



On-far





Off-farm



Field Mapping



Crop Scouting



Weather Tracking & Forecasting



Irrigation Management



Inventory Management



Farm Labor Management

Precision Farming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canad





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russi





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australi





Singapore



South Americ



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

