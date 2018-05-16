Precision Farming Market to Soar at 13.38% CAGR to 2023, Led by Modern Agricultural Techniques

Browse 66 Market Data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance System, VRT, Remote Sensing), Application (Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Irrigation), Offering (Hardware-Sensors, GPS/GNSS, Yield Monitors, Software, Services), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/268230-precision-farming-market-by-technology-gps-gnss-gis-remote-sensing-vrt-components-automation-control-sensors-fms-applications-yield-monitoring-vra-mapping-soil-monitoring-scouting-global-forecast-analysis-2013-2018-.html .

Key players operating in the precision farming market are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), Raven Industries (US), AG Leader (US), Precision Planting (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Descartes Labs (US), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), and Decisive Farming (Canada).

Precision farming market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.38% from 2018 to 2023.

Report covers precision farming market based on offering, technology, application, & region. Precision farming market based on offering has been segmented into hardware, software, & services. On basis of application, precision farming market has been segmented into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management.

Precision farming market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Precision farming market has been segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, and region. On basis of offering, precision farming market has been classified into hardware, software, and services. Hardware held largest market share in 2017 owing to high adoption of automation & control devices, such as drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, irrigation controllers, guidance & steering systems, yield monitors, and sensors. In yield monitoring process, hardware such as sensors and GPS devices play a vital role in measuring various yield parameters.

The precision farming market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The Americas held the largest share of the precision farming market in 2017. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

A major factor restraining the growth of the precision farming market is the high initial investment and lack of technical knowledge among farmers. Precision farming requires high initial investment, efficient farming tools, and skilled and knowledgeable farmers or growers, among others, making farmers apprehensive to use this technology.

Key Target Audience for this Report:

Electronic hardware equipment manufacturers

Agricultural equipment manufacturers

Precision farming software and solution providers

Precision farming technology providers

Technical universities

Government research agencies and private research organizations

Standardization and testing firms

Government bodies (regulatory authorities and policy-makers)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research organizations and consulting companies

VCs, private equity firms, and start-up companies

Report describes drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges impacting growth of precision farming market. In addition to in-depth view on market segmentation, report includes critical market data and qualitative information for each type, along with qualitative analysis, such as value chain analysis, market ranking analysis, and competitive situations and trends. Report targets technology providers, software and service providers, system integrators, and end-user industries of the precision farming market.

In the precision farming market report, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the precision farming market, along with other dependent submarkets. The key players in the precision farming market have been identified through secondary research, and their market share in the respective regions has been determined through primary and secondary research.

The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35 %, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 -25%

Tier 1 - 35 %, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 -25% By Designation: C-Level Executives - 57%, Directors - 29%, and Others - 14%

C-Level Executives - 57%, Directors - 29%, and Others - 14% By Region: Americas- 40%, Europe - 30%, APAC- 20%, and RoW - 10%

