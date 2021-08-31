Precision Fermentation Advances the Automation of Brewery Production Insights with BrewMonitor System 2.5

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Precision Fermentation, a leading biochemistry technology solutions provider, today announced an update to its flagship Internet of Things (IoT)-driven fermentation monitoring solution, the BrewMonitor System. This release provides major advancements in the transformation of raw data into actionable fermentation performance insight that is designed to help brewers make critical production decisions and prevent problems more rapidly than has ever before been possible. Leveraging the power of automatic sampling and comprehensive in-tank data, BrewMonitor 2.5 offers an array of new views and instant analytics that streamline time-consuming, manual quality checks and calculations – reducing the effort required to achieve product goals and on-target batch-to-batch consistency, for brewing companies of all types

"The new features in BrewMonitor System 2.5 definitively address two of the most critical aspects of brewing quality assurance," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Precision Fermentation. "The first is faster access to the most crucial day-to-day fermentation data. The new BrewMonitor Console dashboard was developed with extensive customer feedback, as we wanted to be sure we were hitting the mark with the exact information that brewers, QA personnel, and business owners need – on-demand and with as little friction as possible. The second is automating the transformation of raw data into actionable fermentation insights. For example, the new Brand Analytics module looks at all fermentations for a given brand, performs the analysis for you, and indicates exactly where new batches might be going right or wrong, at a glance. The refinements in this new release are an important milestone in our continuing mission to drive the leading edge of brewing automation and quality management, helping brewers streamline operations and freeing them up to create more great products

The release of BrewMonitor System 2.5 adds many new capabilities and feature enhancements

The BrewMonitor Console Dashboard – More Insight, Less Clicks: Developed with extensive input from customers, this extensible, widget-based interface offers a consolidated view into the most important fermentation data that requires either immediate attention or ongoing assessment, including active fermentation summaries, production alerts, recent fermentations, and more.



Brand Analytics – Your QA Control Panel: This management module aggregates statistics from all fermentations for a single brand and displays key performance indicators from all batches, in a set of intuitive charts and dynamic visualizations. This fully automated feature enables the easy identification of batch-to-batch variances with no manual analysis required, helping team members diagnose issues and drive planning for improvements.

SmartClean, with More Efficiency: BrewMonitor's proprietary, software-driven cleaning process is more efficient than ever. Each Sensor Hub now ships with a special immersion heater – leveraging high water temperatures to reduce the time required for cleaning. The SmartClean Manager automatically tracks water temperature to help ensure the best results at the fastest completion times possible, providing up to 35% overall reduction in cleaning time.

Push notifications and additional enhancements: New "push" summaries automatically deliver complete fermentation dashboard views via email on a user-defined schedule, without requiring the user to open the BrewMonitor Console application. Also included are system-wide user-customizable graphing views, performance improvements, and more.

BrewMonitor System 2.5 will be available in Q4 2021. Go to www.precisionfermentation.com for more information and to get started risk-free, or visit Precision Fermentation at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America in Denver, September 9-12, in booth #3944.

