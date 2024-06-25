Precision Fermentation Market Size to Hit $45.80 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Precision Fermentation Market, valued at $4.21 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $45.80 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. The precision fermentation market is witnessing strong growth owing to the rising demand for plant-based and non-dairy products across the globe. Many consumers are switching to vegan or vegetarian diets due to health, ethical or environmental reasons. This has increased the need for sustainable and animal-free alternatives for dairy products such as milk, butter and cheese.

Market Dynamics:

Precision fermentation utilizes microorganisms like yeast and bacteria to generate ingredients that mimic conventional foods produced from animal or plant sources. The demand for sustainable food options is driving the growth of the precision fermentation market. Conventional food production relies on farming which requires large amount of natural resources like land and water. Precision fermentation provides an alternative that requires comparatively fewer resources. Additionally, precision fermentation enables the production of ingredients tailored to consumer demands in terms of nutrition, taste and texture. This factor is further fueling market growth.

Precision Fermentation Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.21 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $45.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 40.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Ingredient, By Microbe, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Sustainable Production Practices

New Application Development Restraints & Challenges Scaling Production and Achieving Consumer Acceptance

Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Market Trends:

One of the major trends in the precision fermentation market is the growing demand for animal-free dairy products. The process involves fermenting microflora such as yeast to generate dairy proteins such as casein and whey, without the need to source them from cows. As consumers turn to more ethical and sustainable options, the demand for plant-based and cultivated dairy products is expected to grow significantly.

Precision fermented ingredients are also gaining traction in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Microorganisms are used to produce substances like collagen, elastin and ceramides that provide anti-aging benefits. Compared to conventional sources, fermentation ensures these ingredients are animal-free and less resource intensive to produce. Their ability to mimic the function and performance of traditional ingredients is driving more brands to incorporate precision fermented components in their products.

Market Opportunities:

The meat and seafood alternatives segment accounts for the largest share of the precision fermentation market at present. Consumers are increasingly adopting plant-based and cultured meat products due to health and sustainability concerns regarding conventionally produced meat. Precision fermentation allows for the production of meat and seafood products that mimic the taste and texture of conventional options without relying on slaughtering animals. Cultured meat produced through precision fermentation offers a more sustainable alternative to industrial animal agriculture and could mimic conventional meat down to the molecular level. Over the forecast period, advancements in precision fermentation techniques are expected to drive wider adoption of affordable and scalable cultured meat and seafood products.

The dairy alternatives segment is another major application area for precision fermentation. Consumers are shifting from dairy to plant-based milk alternatives for ethical and environmental reasons. Precision fermentation allows for the production of milk, yogurt, cheese and butter substitutes with profiles similar to dairy but in a more sustainable manner. For instance, precision fermentation is used to produce casein and whey proteins that mimic the properties of milk proteins. Over the coming years, advancements in precision fermentation of dairy mimics are expected to drive wider commercialization and adoption of cultured dairy products.

Key Market Takeaways

The precision fermentation market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing demand for sustainable and ethical alternatives to conventionally produced food.

On the basis of application, the egg alternatives segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to increasing lactose intolerance, veganism and flexibility in applications.

On the basis of ingredients, the whey & casein protein segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to its wide use as a dairy alternative.

By fermentation type, precision fermentation is expected to hold the largest share due to targeted development of specific food profiles.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the large health-conscious consumer base and high adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets in the region.

Key players operating in the precision fermentation market include Change Foods, Geltor, Helania Inc, among others. Strategic collaborations and investments in R&D are expected to be crucial factors shaping the competitive landscape in the coming years.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, ADM, a global leader in nutrition and biosciences, launched a new line of plant-based proteins called Protexin, which uses precision fermentation to produce high-quality proteins for use in food and beverage products.

In September 2020, the German chemical company BASF acquired the precision fermentation company Isobionics, which specializes in producing natural flavors and fragrances using microorganisms.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient:

Whey & Casein Protein



Egg White



Collagen Protein



Heme Protein



Enzymes



Others

By Microbe:

Yeast



Algae



Fungi



Bacteria



Others

By Application:

Meat & Seafood



Dairy Alternatives



Egg Alternatives



Others

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

