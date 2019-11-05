Precision Fermentation Named Sustaining Sponsor of NC Rare & Vintage Beer Tasting Event

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Fermentation, a leading biochemistry technology solutions provider, announced today that the company will be the sustaining sponsor of the 9th Annual North Carolina Rare & Vintage Beer Tasting, to be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Historic Durham Athletic Park (home of the movie "Bull Durham"). NC Rare Beer is a one-day craft beer festival that benefits Pints for Prostates, a grassroots prostate cancer awareness campaign, and offers attendees a unique opportunity to sample beers from across the country that are largely unavailable elsewhere. The 2020 event will feature pours from over 50 breweries.

Precision Fermentation is the creator of BrewMonitor®, the industry's first comprehensive, real-time fermentation monitoring solution for craft beer, enabling brewers to track dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature (internal/external), pressure, gravity, and conductivity, all from any smartphone, tablet, or PC.

"Partnering with NC Rare & Vintage Beer Tasting is a great opportunity to help brewers showcase their most inventive creations while at the same time supporting an important charitable organization," said Jared Resnick, CEO of Precision Fermentation. "Pints for Prostates has done amazing work, encouraging men to get screened regularly to better inform their health decisions. We're proud to be associated with the cause and look forward to an event filled with incredible, rare tastes from brewers executing their art with creativity and passion."

About NC Rare & Vintage Beer Tasting

The NC Rare & Vintage Beer Tasting celebrates beer culture by recreating the excitement of trying a beer you would never taste without living near the brewery or attending a similar event. Also, it serves as a fundraiser and awareness campaign for Pints for Prostates, having raised more than $100,000 for this group over eight years. For more information, visit https://ncrarebeer.com.

About Precision Fermentation

Precision Fermentation offers a groundbreaking, real-time monitoring solution that dramatically enhances control over the fermentation process for producing brewed beverages. Its flagship product, the BrewMonitor System, continuously live-streams data from an active beer fermentation, offering complete fermentation process visibility and control that entirely replaces trial-and-error measurements and enables excellent product and business outcomes. Learn more at www.precisionfermentation.com.

