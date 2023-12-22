Precision Fermentation Technology Outlook - Integration of AI and Robotics, Emerging Synthetic Biology Technologies and Growing Vegan Population Presents Key Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Growth Opportunities for Precision Fermentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conventional fermentation has long been in use, especially for food production. Fermentation applications have expanded to the production of alternate proteins and other ingredients. Traditional fermentation employs microorganisms in their natural state to produce bio-based ingredients for industrial chemicals, biomaterials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and personal care products. Alternatively, biomass fermentation involves culturing protein-dense microorganisms where the rapidly grown microbial biomass becomes the alternative protein ingredient. While conventional fermentation is more sustainable and environmentally friendly than chemical synthesis, the process can only produce a limited diversity of ingredients. Other drawbacks include the large volumes of feedstock needed, low yield and purity, expensive and time-consuming upstream treatments, health risks due to inconsistent quality, and adverse environmental impact from the toxic waste and byproducts.

Precision fermentation, the production of ingredients using optimized or genetically engineered strains in a precisely controlled fermentation process, is the new wave in manufacturing. To meet the growing needs for environmentally friendly chemicals and ingredients, novel ingredients with product-enhancing properties, securing the supply chain, and higher productivity, major players in diverse industries are adopting precision fermentation. The scope of this report only covers precision fermentation technologies in the chemicals and materials, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, the applications with the greatest impact on precision fermentation.

Collaborations and strategic partnerships are enabling substantial growth in this industry. The United States and Europe are leading precision fermentation innovation and adoption. Major industry players focus on scaling up the production of precision fermentation-derived ingredients and reducing the cost of production. Notably, synthetic biology start-ups are increasingly influencing advances in precision fermentation by enabling the designing of ingredients, making the field a promising growth opportunity for biotechnology companies. Advancements in AI, robotics, and synthetic biology technologies are enabling growth opportunities.

Precision fermentation may not entirely replace conventional ingredients, especially in the food and beverage and personal care industries; however, with increased demand for sustainable ingredients in various industries, it will soon become a mainstream production technology, enabling growth among major players.

Questions This Research Answers:

What are the industry needs for precision fermentation? What is precision fermentation and its advantages? What are the different types and applications of precision fermentation?

Who are the major players developing precision fermentation technologies and enabling technologies?

What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the precision fermentation industry?

What are the industry needs and the impact of precision fermentation? What are the regional trends? Who are the participants in the different application segments? What technologies do they employ, and what are the applications of their solutions? Who are the main adopters, and why are they adopting precision fermentation? What are the recent partnership and collaboration activities? What is the impact of precision fermentation on various ingredients in application segments?

What are the funding and intellectual property (IP) activity trends in the industry?

What are the growth opportunities for the precision fermentation industry?

What is the analyst's perspective on the impact of precision fermentation on different applications, recommended strategies to overcome major hurdles in the industry, and the future of precision fermentation?



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Challenges in Conventional Fermentation

Precision Fermentation - An Overview

Precision Fermentation Classification

Types of Precision Fermentation Techniques and Comparative Analysis

High-throughput Screening Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Fed-batch Fermentation

Controlled-pH Fermentation

Stirred-tank Fermentation

Microbial Bioreactor Fermentation

Key Players Developing Precision Fermentation Technologies

Precision Fermentation Enabling Players

Applications of Precision Fermentation in End-user Industries - Segmentation

Application Analysis: Chemicals and Materials

Precision Fermentation for Chemicals and Materials - Overview

Regional and Regulatory Trends

Chemicals and Materials Fermentation - Innovation Ecosystem

Key Adopters of Precision Fermentation

Recent Partnerships and Collaborations for Commercializing Chemical and Material Production

Impact of Precision Fermentation on Chemical and Material Ingredients

Application Analysis: Food and Beverage

Precision Fermentation for Food and Beverages - Overview

Regional and Regulatory Trends

Food and Beverage Ingredient Fermentation - Innovation Ecosystem

Key Adopters of Precision Fermentation

Recent Partnerships and Collaborations for Commercializing Food and Beverage Ingredient Production

Impact of Precision Fermentation on Food and Beverage Ingredients

Application Analysis: Pharmaceuticals

Precision Fermentation for Pharmaceutical Ingredients - Overview

Regional and Regulatory Trends

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Fermentation - Innovation Ecosystem

Preclinical/Clinical Studies on Fermented Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Key Adopters of Precision Fermentation

Recent Partnerships and Collaborations for Commercializing Pharmaceutical Ingredient Production

Impact of Precision Fermentation on Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Application Analysis: Personal Care

Precision Fermentation for Personal Care Products - Overview

Regional and Regulatory Trends

Personal Care Ingredient Fermentation - Innovation Ecosystem

Preclinical/Clinical Studies on Fermented Personal Care Ingredients

Key Adopters of Precision Fermentation

Recent Partnerships and Collaborations for Commercializing Personal Care Ingredient Production

Impact of Precision Fermentation on Personal Care Ingredients

Funding Analysis

Funding across Applications of Precision Fermentation, 2020-2023

Funding Deal Trends for Precision Fermentation, 2020-2023

Top Beneficiaries of the Precision Fermentation Industry, 2020-2023

Notable Funding Deals in the Precision Fermentation Industry

Patent Analysis

IP Activity in Precision Fermentation Industry

IP Activity in the Precision Fermentation Industry, by Jurisdiction

IP Activity in Precision Fermentation - Chemicals and Materials, by Jurisdiction

IP Activity in Precision Fermentation - Food and Beverage, by Jurisdiction

IP Activity in Precision Fermentation - Pharmaceuticals, by Jurisdiction

IP Activity in Precision Fermentation - Personal Care Ingredients, by Jurisdiction

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of AI and Robotics in Precision Fermentation

Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Synthetic Biology Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Vegan Population

Analyst's Perspective

Precision Fermentation - Application Impact Analysis

Challenges of Precision Fermentation and Strategies to Overcome

The Future of Precision Fermentation

