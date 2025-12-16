PRECISION FLUSH CUTTER FOR DENSELY POPULATED PC BOARDS

SACO, Maine, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision flush cutter featuring a low-profile cutter head for removing components on densely populated printed circuit boards.

The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter features an extremely low profile cutter head with a sharp tapered tip for reaching into tight spaces, making it ideally suited for working on small electronic devices. Employing bypass cutting to produce a clean, square cut on soft wire up to 16 AWG (1.29 mm), this cutter requires much less squeezing than compression-type cutters.

Comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver, this flush cutter featuring a low-profile head is ideal for reaching into tight spaces in densely populated printed circuit boards.

Comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver, the Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter has cushioned rubber hand grips, an internal Light Touch™ return spring, and precision ground high carbon steel blades. Capable of performing millions of cuts, this ergonomic flush cutter measures only 4.86" L and 1.70" closed between the grips.

The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is priced at $22.95(list); made in the USA. A complete catalog of shears, wire strippers, pliers, forming tools, tool kits, and specialty products is available.

