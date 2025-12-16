PRECISION FLUSH CUTTER FOR DENSELY POPULATED PC BOARDS

News provided byXuron Corporation
Dec 16, 2025, 09:45 ET
SACO, Maine, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision flush cutter featuring a low-profile cutter head for removing components on densely populated printed circuit boards.
The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter features an extremely low profile cutter head with a sharp tapered tip for reaching into tight spaces, making it ideally suited for working on small electronic devices. Employing bypass cutting to produce a clean, square cut on soft wire up to 16 AWG (1.29 mm), this cutter requires much less squeezing than compression-type cutters.
Comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver, the Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter has cushioned rubber hand grips, an internal Light Touch™ return spring, and precision ground high carbon steel blades. Capable of performing millions of cuts, this ergonomic flush cutter measures only 4.86" L and 1.70" closed between the grips.
The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is priced at $22.95(list); made in the USA. A complete catalog of shears, wire strippers, pliers, forming tools, tool kits, and specialty products is available.
For more information contact:
Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Rd.
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
www.xuron.com
SOURCE Xuron Corporation
Share this article