PRECISION FLUSH CUTTER FOR DENSELY POPULATED PC BOARDS

News provided by

Xuron Corporation

Dec 16, 2025, 09:45 ET

SACO, Maine, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuron Corp. has introduced a precision flush cutter featuring a low-profile cutter head for removing components on densely populated printed circuit boards.

The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter features an extremely low profile cutter head with a sharp tapered tip for reaching into tight spaces, making it ideally suited for working on small electronic devices. Employing bypass cutting to produce a clean, square cut on soft wire up to 16 AWG (1.29 mm), this cutter requires much less squeezing than compression-type cutters.

Comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver, this flush cutter featuring a low-profile head is ideal for reaching into tight spaces in densely populated printed circuit boards.
Comfortable to grip and easy to maneuver, the Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter has cushioned rubber hand grips, an internal Light Touch return spring, and precision ground high carbon steel blades. Capable of performing millions of cuts, this ergonomic flush cutter measures only 4.86" L and 1.70" closed between the grips.

The Xuron® LX-Micro-Shear® Flush Cutter is priced at $22.95(list); made in the USA. A complete catalog of shears, wire strippers, pliers, forming tools, tool kits, and specialty products is available.

For more information contact:

Xuron Corporation
Abby Robey, Marketing
62 Industrial Park Rd.
Saco, ME 04072-1840
(207) 283-1401 FAX (207) 283-0594
e-mail: [email protected]
www.xuron.com

SOURCE Xuron Corporation

