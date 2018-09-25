Precision For Medicine Acquires Liquid Biopsy And Tissue Profiling Pioneer ApoCell

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, part of the Precision Medicine Group, announced today it has acquired Houston-based ApoCell, a next-generation lab specializing in the identification and analysis of biomarkers. The acquisition adds the ApoStream® liquid biopsy technology and deep expertise in tissue profiling to Precision's robust suite of specialty laboratory and biomarker informatics services. Providing these advanced capabilities to clients further positions Precision as a scientific frontrunner in the rapidly expanding precision medicine space.

ApoCell co-developed the ApoStream liquid biopsy technology in conjunction with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). ApoStream is a breakthrough, liquid biopsy technology to detect, isolate, and capture circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and other rare cells without the need of labels or antibodies. Liquid biopsies use whole blood to assess biomarkers typically only accessible through invasive tumor biopsies, offering patients less invasive, less painful, and more economical diagnostic options.

The ApoStream technology has been incorporated into over 75 clinical studies, including trials for prostate, lung, breast, colon, pancreatic, liver, sarcoma, and renal cancers. In addition, ApoCell has been a pioneer in developing the technology for high-volume capture of CTCs to enable precision medicine in the clinical setting.

As a pioneer in tissue profiling, ApoCell offers a unique integrated platform, built to work with tumor tissue to generate both phenotypic and genomic information from the same biopsy sample. ApoCell specializes in high complexity, multiplex immunofluorescence detection using a state-of-the-art image analysis to address complex questions regarding frequency of cell populations for immuno-oncology applications.

"We are very excited to welcome the ApoCell team of highly trained scientists, clinicians, and technological experts to Precision," said Precision for Medicine President Chad Clark. "The acquisition of ApoCell complements the portfolio of specialty services that Precision offers to its clients in an important way—by adding advanced laboratory and tissue profiling capabilities, along with the ApoStream liquid biopsy technology to our comprehensive set of translational sciences solutions."

"Precision for Medicine is a perfect partnership for us," said ApoCell CEO Dr. Darren Davis. "By joining with Precision, we can now offer our existing clients a full suite of data management and biomarker analytics capabilities, and also leverage Precision's global reach and robust clinical trial services. We remain committed to continuing innovation that delivers on the promise of personalized medicine and improving the lives of patients with debilitating diseases."

With the addition of ApoCell, Precision continues to build the infrastructure, technology, and specialized scientific personnel required for new approaches to precision medicine drug development on a global scale, remaining at the forefront of the worldwide shift to precision medicine.

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine supports life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patients more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that take advantage of the latest advancements in science and technology, focusing predominantly on genomics, immune-response assays, global specimen logistics, biomarker analytics, companion diagnostics, and clinical trial execution. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with more than 1,450 employees in 30 locations in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit precisionformedicine.com.

About ApoCell

ApoCell focuses its efforts on the identification and analysis of biomarkers in rare circulating cells. Utilizing innovative liquid biopsy biomarker technologies including the ApoStream® technology tool, ApoCell facilitates a deeper understanding of the pharmacodynamics of a drug candidate, enabling go/no go decisions to be made earlier than ever before. More information can be found at http://www.ApoCell.com and http://www.apostream.com.

