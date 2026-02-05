Precision for Medicine Broadens Global Footprint with Singapore Office Opening

Singapore Office Expands APAC Presence to Seven Locations, Delivering Enhanced Local Expertise and Global Scale

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine (Precision), a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, has announced the opening of a new office in Singapore. This strategic expansion strengthens Precision's significant presence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, serving as a crucial hub for enhanced client support and accelerated regional growth.

"This expansion, particularly with our new Singapore hub, signifies a major step in deepening our operational capabilities and localized expertise across APAC," said Jing Ping Yeo, Vice President, Clinical Operations. "By expanding in critical markets like Singapore, we're providing our clients with greater assurance on trial oversight and delivery, accelerating site activation and ultimately ensuring more efficient and higher-quality execution of complex, biomarker-driven clinical programs for patients worldwide."

Singapore's central location and sophisticated infrastructure make it ideal for growing Precision's regional presence, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia. Through its expanded footprint, embedded senior leaders and a dedicated team of over 500 employees, Precision underscores its commitment to navigating the complexities of regional drug development and commercialization.

For its global partners, APAC expansion solidifies Precision as a single, unified CRO, eliminating the friction and complexity of managing multiple partners while offering streamlined oversight, clearer lines of accountability, and greater assurance regarding the quality and consistency of trial delivery. Conversely, for regional clients, this enhanced capability empowers them to effectively bring their ground-breaking therapies to global development pathways across the U.S. and Europe.

The Precision team features oversight from recognized leaders in several regions of APAC, such as Dr. Yeo, who also chairs the Drug Information Association (DIA) Singapore Advisory Committee and the Singapore Clinical Research Professionals Association (SCRP) and serves on the Program Committee for DIA-Asia, and operational capabilities in the region.

"The new Singapore office is a strategic pillar in our mission to be the unified partner for precision medicine development, both globally and within the dynamic APAC landscape," said James Cheong, Senior Vice President, APAC. "This strategic hub facilitates the seamless integration of our extensive global expertise with local insights from our regional teams, positioning us to deliver accelerated solutions and deeper support to our clients."

"The opening of our Singapore office is a pivotal moment that significantly strengthens Precision's already robust APAC footprint," said Daisy DeWeese-Gatt, President, Clinical Solutions, Precision for Medicine. "By better integrating diverse APAC data and patient populations, we can advance new medicines faster, ensuring therapies are better tailored and more representative of real-world diversity for patients globally with high unmet needs."

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,700 people in over 50 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

