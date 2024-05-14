Precision for Medicine Opens Expanded State-of-the-Art Biomarker Research and Companion Diagnostic Laboratory in Frederick, Maryland

Facility includes new technology platforms, substantially expanding Precision for Medicine's capacity to provide clients with best-in-class laboratory testing for clinical research

BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development supporting life sciences companies, today announced the completion of a major expansion to its laboratory campus in Frederick, Maryland. Now with 125,000 square feet of state-of-the-art capabilities the facility offers significantly increased capacity and scale across both biorepository and laboratory services, with particular focus on cell and gene therapy, oncology and viral research.

With this expansion, the Frederick laboratory campus serves as a center of excellence for Precision for Medicine's gene therapy companion diagnostic manufacturing, advanced immunological monitoring research, large molecule BioAnalytical testing services, complex sample kitting manufacturing and global logistics. The increased capacity accommodates multiple new technology platforms, substantially augmenting the company's best-in-class support for clinical studies and enabling Precision's scientists to remain on the forefront of research across the biopharmaceutical industry.

"We are continuing to scale operations in a way that allows for greater growth and more efficiency, while also enabling us to embrace future technologies and seamlessly incorporate them into our lab and our processes," said Matt Arnold, President, Translational Sciences, at Precision for Medicine. "We see this as a benefit for our clients and, ultimately, for the patients who will be helped by these treatment advances."

The enlarged scientific campus also includes a significant expansion for kit manufacturing in support of complex clinical trials. With the rapid increase in the number of innovative therapies that have a precision medicine component, particularly in cell and gene therapy, Precision will be able to provide greater value to the company's clients through enhanced operational efficiency and breadth of services.

"Our Frederick campus positions us to capitalize on the growth we are seeing in the life sciences industry," said Deborah Phippard, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Precision for Medicine. "We greatly value our partnerships with many of the leading biopharmaceutical innovators in the world, and are excited at the prospect of expanding our role as we provide services that are critical to our mission of bringing innovative new therapies to more patients more rapidly."

