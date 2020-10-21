Precision Genetics Advances COVID-19 Testing by Adding Saliva Collection Under Existing EUA

GREENVILLE, S.C. and HARRIETSHAM, England, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Genetics, a leading healthcare technology company and high capacity molecular testing lab, has added saliva collection to their existing portfolio of validated Covid-19 testing options submitted under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration. Precision Genetics surveyed a number of saliva collection methods and chose Isohelix GeneFix DNA/RNA saliva collection kits as the preferred collection device. "We are proud that our GeneFix Saliva RNA collectors are being used as a valuable collection method submitted under EUA at the Precision Genetics testing labs where they use a variety of SARS-CoV-2 assays," said Tom Hole, CEO Isohelix.

This advancement comes at a time when additional collection methods for Covid-19 testing are increasingly important. Saliva collection allows a person to expel their saliva into a tube, making it far less invasive than the NP collection method. In addition, saliva collection offers ease and convenience for more populations and demographics. "Saliva collection not only reduces exposure to the healthcare professionals that will supervise the collection process, but as importantly offers a less invasive and comfortable alternative for groups that might require this option," said Nate Wilbourne, CEO of Precision Genetics.

About Precision Genetics

From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Precision Genetics has been working diligently with healthcare organizations, employers, and academic institutions to help create a safe environment for not only our local communities, but nationwide. Precision Genetics prides itself on our ability to offer a range of Covid-19 services, with quick turnaround times of less than 24 hours.

For more information on how your organization can benefit from our quick and reliable saliva testing capabilities, please visit us at PrecisionGenetics.com, send inquiries to [email protected], or call our team at 877.843.6544 (ext 4).

About Isohelix

Isohelix is a UK manufacturing company with an international supply footprint, focused on expanding a range of DNA and RNA products for collection, stabilization and purification of various tissues sources for Research, Diagnostic and Medical applications under the GeneFix, BuccalfiX and StoolFix brands – www.isohelix.com

