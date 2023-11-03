Precision Health Equity Initiative and e-Lovu Partner to Gather Thought Leaders in Honor of Maternal Health

News provided by

e-Lovu

03 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Health Equity Initiative (PHEI), the non-profit accelerator for personalized care innovations, and e-Lovu, a first in kind, fully integrated wellness platform for expectant mothers, will host "Light the Way" on Friday, Nov. 10 in Los Gatos, California. Bringing together thought leaders in health care, technology, and philanthropy. Attendees will hold a candlelight vigil honoring today's maternal journey.

The CDC shares that an estimated 84% of pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable. Pregnancy affects every mom differently depending on race and her ability to access care. The leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related death are heart conditions among Black moms, mental health conditions among Hispanic and white moms, and hemorrhage among Asian moms. 1 in 3 U.S. counties are considered maternity care deserts.

"Moms are suffering in silence," said Noel Pugh, CEO and Co-Founder of e-Lovu. "The current one-size-fits-all maternal care model regularly misses emerging disease and doesn't think through the diversity of the U.S. healthcare landscape. At e-Lovu, we've redesigned this outdated model and see a world where throughout every pregnancy journey - no matter where or who they are - a mom can equitably access precision care and a connected network of services that looks at her care holistically - physically and mentally."

e-Lovu's platform pairs personalized data, human interaction and culturally competent care through a digital village of services and patient advocates, supporting both patients and clinicians. The result: less burden on the healthcare system and greater resilience for mom and baby. PHEI works with e-Lovu to further this mission.

"Our aim is to bring innovations into the delivery system that reduce disparities and improve health through early detection and interventions that  focus on the individual. We believe that well-designed platforms like e-Lovu can enable clinicians to increase access and provide better care to all patients regardless of color, payer, or status," said Dr. Rakesh Patel, Founder of PHEI. "We can and must do better at catching potentially fatal conditions such as preeclampsia and maternal depression early and connecting moms to the resources they need."

All tax-deductible proceeds from "Light the Way" will support the PHEI nonprofit mission of accelerating innovations that expand access, reduce maternal mortality, and give all women and their children their best chance for a healthy pregnancy.

To learn more about e-Lovu, please visit https://elovu.health/.

For more information on PHEI or to get involved, please visit https://phei.org/.

SOURCE e-Lovu

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.