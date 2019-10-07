Precision Immunotherapy Innovations Transforming Human Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

There are numerous companies developing immunotherapy approaches to treat cancer, autoimmune and several other diseases.Current study describes some of the recent advances in immunotherapy, mostly cancer.



These include refined cell therapies, stem cell applications in cancer treatment, monoclonal, polyclonal and bispecific antibodies.Some of exciting technologies like trispecific and multispecific fusion proteins and antibody derivatives are also covered.



Combination of various immunotherpy approaches with / without modification and some of the unique approaches like photoimmunotherapy, RNA therapy, synthetic oncolytic viruses and latest artificial intelligence based platforms to develop neoantigens, peptide vaccines are discussed.



