Precision Laser Delivers Full-Spectrum Tattoo Removal and Advanced Tattoo Modification with the Astanza Trinity in Easton, PA

EASTON, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Laser is a family-owned and operated laser tattoo removal business in Easton, Pennsylvania that uses the Astanza Trinity laser to remove unwanted tattoos. Their love for tattoos and background in tattooing helps them personalize the laser tattoo removal process for all patient motivations and results.

"In addition to removing tattoos, laser tattoo removal is a great tool for customizing and altering existing tattoos," said Tom Aversa, owner. "Precision Laser helps customers remove unwanted tattoos, lighten original tattoos to make room for new artwork or cover-ups, and selectively get rid of unwanted tattoo elements like script and shading. Our Easton clinic can treat every tattoo color and skin type thanks to the Astanza Trinity, allowing us to deliver unmatched results and greater customer experience than our competitors."

The Astanza Trinity at Precision Laser is a Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby laser combination system that produces three full-powered wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, for complete removal of all multicolored tattoos. The Trinity's 694 nm ruby wavelength targets resistant tattoo colors like bright blue and green that traditional lasers cannot remove. The Trinity boasts ultra-quick pulse durations and high pulse energies to create intense peak power for better ink shattering and faster results.

"Precision Laser focuses on high customer satisfaction, positive patient experience, and great results," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their investment in the Trinity and client-focused approach is sure to make an impact in the greater Easton, PA tattoo removal market."

Precision Laser is currently offering 15% off all laser tattoo removal packages until July 31, 2019.

About Precision Laser

Precision Laser specializes in all tattoo removal services, including complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups and tattoo modification. Precision Laser is a family-owned business that was founded by Tom Aversa, a skilled tattoo artist. All laser technicians at Precision Laser have been trained by the experts at New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, and have earned designations as Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer.

Precision Laser offers complimentary consultations and custom treatment plans for all customers, new and existing. To schedule a free consultation, call (484) 306-0089 or visit https://precisiontattooremoval.com/. Precision Laser is located at 42 S 3rd Street, Easton, PA 18042.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

http://www.AstanzaLaser.com

