Precision Medical Products Achieves Largest Acquisition To Date Making It The Leader In Continuum Of Care From Hospital To Home

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition of Innovamed Health and Vena Group—two of the original companies in the mobile compression device industry—Precision Medical Products leads the future of the industry and announces its "cut the cord" campaign. The acquisition makes Precision Medical Products the largest and most protected mobile DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) patent holder in the country.

"Our goal is to become the largest DVT prevention company in the nation and today we're well on our way. In addition to our current suite of products, this acquisition opens the door for a true continuum of care—from hospital to home. With our offerings, patients can truly 'cut the cord' and experience freedom of mobility in recovery," shared Precision Medical CEO Jeremy Perkins.

The acquisition is a huge boom for Precision Medical Products, which now owns VenaPro, the industry's first single patient use mobile compression device on the market, and VenaOne, the first portable compression device for the hospital market. Through the deal, Precision Medical Products has also acquired Innovamed and Vena Group's leading intellectual property, setting the stage for a monumental day in company history.

Perkins concluded, "Precision and Innovamed have been competitors and friends for years, and we are thrilled to be joining forces to push the boundaries of DVT innovation even further."

Precision Medical Products' existing suite of offerings include the CIRCUL8® brand, featuring the CIRCUL8® Pro, a powerful and portable take home DVT prevention product and the VenaOne®, a mobile DVT prevention system for hospital use. Both are self-contained and cordless, allowing for maximum mobility.

About Precision Medical Products: Since launching as a self-funded startup in 2010, Precision Medical Products has been helping patients recover from surgery, using its innovative products, programs and DVT prevention offerings. Precision Medical Products has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America and has been awarded a variety of innovation awards for its patented products.

SOURCE Precision Medical Products