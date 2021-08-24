Precision Medical Products CEO Jeremy Perkins Named A Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO of 2021

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medical CEO Jeremy Perkins has been named a Top 50 CEO in Healthcare Technology by The Healthcare Technology Report. This recognition occurs as Precision Medical Products continues to expand its hospital-to-home offerings, including the Circul8 Pro®, VenaOneTM, and PreVent® products.

Prior to launching Precision Medical Products in 2010, Perkins earned a reputation for sales and marketing excellence. After serving as district sales manager for Southwestern, managing more than 60 sales representatives, Perkin's launched his career in the medical products industry as a senior territory sales manager for DonJoy Orthopedic.

"I'm honored to be recognized among my peers in the industry and am hopeful this will shed further light on the important work we do at Precision Medical Products. We continue to chase our goal of becoming the largest DVT prevention company in the nation and are dedicated to our mission of preventing post-surgery blood clots through our innovative products," shared Perkins.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a leading cause of preventable hospital death, and the industry has traditionally lacked the appropriate technology to assess, prevent and detect patients who are most at risk of a DVT.

With their suite of DVT devices and technology, Precision Medical is developing the future of DVT prevention, working towards sensor technology that can identify, transmit, track, and analyze physiological data to be used in a clinical analysis setting. Precision Medical's products will further progress the industry in detection and prevention of blood clots in a mobile at home solution, furthering the company's hospital-to-home initiative.

About Precision Medical Products: Since launching as a self-funded startup in 2010, Precision Medical Products has been helping patients recover from surgery, using its innovative products, programs and DVT prevention offerings. Precision Medical Products has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America and has been awarded a variety of innovation awards for its patented products.

SOURCE Precision Medical Products