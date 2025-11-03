Precision Medicine Group Launches Institute@Precision, a Collaborative Forum for Biopharma Innovation

-- Expert community unites leaders from early clinical development through global commercialization to discuss most pressing topics in biopharma and help innovators bring novel treatments to life --

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (Precision), a leading provider of next-generation drug development, CRO and commercialization services, today announced the launch of Institute@Precision, an expert community forum where Precision's scientists, physicians, regulators, commercial leaders, clients, and global experts convene to address the most pressing challenges in biopharma. Each quarter, Precision will engage global thought leaders on focused topics impacting the industry, offering actionable insights that help innovators anticipate change, adapt strategy and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

"Precision sits in a unique place among collaborators and groundbreaking innovators – our industry leaders span the entire drug lifecycle, from molecule to market. Our teams have helped design over 600 clinical trials, approved novel medicines, and launched some of the most transformative therapies in history," said Margaret Keegan, Chief Executive Officer of Precision. "With the Institute@Precision, we are harnessing the power of this knowledge to support the broader industry. We look forward to engaging with the life sciences community as we address critical topics where our unique perspective can turn knowledge into progress and insight into impact."

The first content release, now available at www.instituteatprecision.com, offers an array of clinical and commercial perspectives on antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as Precision's thoughts on the market outlook for this therapeutic modality. ADCs are a class of anti-cancer agents designed to deliver cytotoxic therapy directly to diseased cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. While early ADCs faced many challenges, recent advances in antibody engineering, linker chemistry, conjugation technologies and next-generation payloads have significantly accelerated progress in the field. Today, on the 25th anniversary of the first ADC approval, 15 ADCs have been approved1 and more than 200 are being evaluated in clinical trials.2

"With ADCs, we spotlight a remarkable example of progress and persistence. Over the past 25 years, pioneers in ADC science have overcome early limitations, transforming ADCs from a class with challenging concerns into one increasingly used in the front-line setting, accessible to patients and recognized for its well-established health outcomes," said Harpreet Singh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Precision. "Given our vast experience with ADC programs across the development-to-commercialization continuum, we are excited to celebrate this milestone anniversary with the industry as a whole. We look forward to sharing our perspectives and expertise, in collaboration with our industry peers, as we all help catalyze sector-wide innovation."

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group (Precision) supports next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Life sciences innovators in biotech and pharmaceutical companies rely on Precision to move their discoveries from molecule to market with a breadth of integrated services including biomarker intelligence, lab services, a global CRO, market access consulting and marketing. Precision has over 3,500 employees and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz

[email protected]

1 Wang R, Hu B, Pan Z, et al. Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs): current and future biopharmaceuticals. J Hematol Oncol. 2025;18(1):51. doi:10.1186/s13045-025-01704-3

2 Raffaele Colombo, Paolo Tarantino, Jamie R. Rich, Patricia M. LoRusso, Elisabeth G.E. de Vries; The Journey of Antibody–Drug Conjugates: Lessons Learned from 40 Years of Development. Cancer Discov 1 November 2024; 14 (11): 2089–2108. https://doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.CD-24-0708

SOURCE Precision Medicine Group