Precision Medicine Leader Scott Megill Named One of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2022

Megill is an influential force using PGx to tackle the issues of adverse drug events and trial-and-error prescribing. Tweet this

Since launching CLS out of the renowned Coriell Institute for Medical Research in 2013, Megill has been an influential force tackling the issue of adverse drug events, which is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S., and the risks of trial-and-error prescribing that gamble with patient health and healthcare dollars.

Using advanced technology to unlock decades of research on pharmacogenomics (PGx) – the study of how an individual's DNA affects their response to medication – Megill is spearheading the implementation of CLS' Corigen® Medication Safety Program around the world. Corigen® provides personalized insight on which medications are the safest and most effective for specific individuals based on their unique genetics and dozens of other factors.

This clinical knowledge empowers individuals to take better control of their health and supports healthcare providers with precision prescribing. Importantly, it also enables sponsoring organizations, such as public and private payer organizations, to significantly reduce healthcare spending by minimizing the inefficiencies and needless costs associated with traditional prescribing models.

"Pharmacogenomics is undeniably important to the future of precision medicine, but the adoption of PGx-empowered medication safety programs at scale hinges on the economics and ease-of-use. That's exactly where Corigen® comes in," Megill says. "This honor is a testament to that and one I share with our CLS team that's devoted to empowering the most efficient healthcare worldwide."

About Coriell Life Sciences

Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com .

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For Coriell Life Sciences

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE Coriell Life Sciences