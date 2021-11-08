Precision Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 206320 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Precision Medicine Market is Segmented by Type (Diagnostics, Therapies), by Application (Neurosciences, Oncology, Respiratory, Immunology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global Precision Medicine market size is projected to reach USD 206320 Million by 2027, from USD 104940 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is "an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle for each person.

The major factor driving the growth of the precision medicine market are:

Advancements in cancer biologics will drive the growth of the precision medicine market. The development of newer therapeutic approaches including gene therapy for cancer treatment and an increasing number of patients undergoing predictive diagnosis will push the market growth.

An increasing portfolio of precision medicine drugs will create growth opportunities for Precision medicine market players. There has been significant development in the market in the last decade. The number of companies, government, and private research institutes involved in the industry has been steadily growing.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET:

Advancements in AI and machine learning are expected to drive the growth of the precision medicine market. Recent advancements in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and genomic testing have made available a massive amount of medical data that could not previously be used properly in precision medicine research. Researchers may be able to work with an ever-expanding database of medical information to generate individualized therapies thanks to the huge amount of data available and developments in computing power and AI.

Investment in precision medicine from leading pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the growth of the precision medicine market. Scientists' tireless efforts to evaluate the human genome and find genetic biomarkers have yielded positive results for precision medicine. Cancer medications are currently dominating the precision medicine market. However, increased R&D activities for other ailments, are expected to result in more medications for cardiovascular, infectious, and neurological diseases, among other diseases.

There is an increase in the number of side effects caused by inaccurate medicine during hospitalization every year. Growing access to precision medicine applications will likely decrease the number of hospital admissions caused by side effects from traditional practices. Such advantages are expected to propel the precision medicine market forward.

PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, oncology is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. However, increased R&D activities for other diseases are projected to increase the number of drugs for cardiovascular, infectious, and neurological diseases among others.

Based on type, the therapeutic segment in the precision medicine market is expected to be the most lucrative. There has been continuous growth in precision therapeutics for the targeted treatment of conditions like cancer, and genetic diseases. The development of novel drugs and increasing usage of drugs in precision medicine treatment plans will fuel the growth of the therapeutics segment.

Germany is the largest consumption place in Europe, with a consumption market share of nearly 20%. France is the second largest consumption place with a consumption market share of 18%.

Top Companies in the Precision Medicine Market

Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are the leading players in precision medicine in Europe, with the top five accounting for approximately 30% of the European market.

PRECISION MEDICINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

US.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Johnson & Johnson

IBM

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Roche

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group

Intel Corporation

Biomrieux Sa

Cepheid

Qiagen

Randox Laboratories

Healthcore.

