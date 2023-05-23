Precision Medicine Market Witnessing Rapid Expansion, Projected to reach US$ 168.8 billion by 2032, Supported by 12.9% CAGR

COVINA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According To Prophecy Market Insights "Precision Medicine Market accounted for US$ 65.66 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 168.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9%."

What is Precision Medicine?

Precision Medicine is "personalized medicine," which uses information from the patient's genes to diagnose, prevent, and treat disease. Precision medicines are more effective and help reduce the cost, time, and failure rate of pharmaceutical clinical trials, which will likely propel market growth.

The growing prevalence of cancer diseases has positively impacted target market growth. Favorable government policies and the adoption of advanced technologies such as high-density microarray and NGS (next-generation sequencing) are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for Precision Medicine market growth.

What is Recent Key Highlights of Precision Medicine Market?

In May 2019 , Johns Hopkins launched new precision medicine tools which includes, the Secure Analytic Framework Environment (SAFE) and Precision Medicine Analytics Platform (PMAP) to access to resources and experts to help clinicians to conduct big data research to improve patient care.

Download a Sample Copy of Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/255

Our Sample Report Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Precision Medicine Market?

Intomics

GENinCode

NanoString

Novartis AG

Intomics A/S

Ferrer Incode SL

Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2023– 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2023 – 2032 Accounted in 2020 US$ 65.66 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 168.8 billion CAGR 12.9 % Market Segmentation By Technology - Bioinformatics, Drug Discovery, Gene Sequencing, Precision Molecular Diagnostics, and Big Data Analytics By Application - Oncology, CNS, Respiratory, Immunology, Hematology, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/255

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Precision Medicine Market?

The emergence of cell & gene therapy and the growing geriatric population has fulfilled the demand for target market growth. New product launches, availability of better infrastructure, and simplified approval process of drugs along with companion diagnostics across the globe contributed to fuel growth of the Precision Medicine market over the forecast period.

What are the latest advancements in precision medicine market?

The field of precision medicine continues to advance rapidly, with ongoing research and technological innovations. Here are some of the latest advancements in the precision medicine market:

Genomic Sequencing Technologies: Advances in genomic sequencing technologies have made DNA sequencing faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, such as whole genome sequencing and targeted sequencing, have become more accessible, enabling a deeper understanding of an individual's genetic makeup and potential disease risks. Liquid Biopsies: Liquid biopsies have emerged as a non-invasive method for detecting and monitoring diseases, including cancer. These tests analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) or other biomarkers present in body fluids like blood, urine, or saliva. Liquid biopsies offer a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies and allow for real-time monitoring of disease progression and treatment response. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in precision medicine has accelerated the analysis and interpretation of large-scale genomic data. AI and ML algorithms can assist in identifying disease patterns, predicting treatment outcomes, and developing personalized therapeutic approaches based on individual patient characteristics. Biomarker Discovery: The discovery of new biomarkers is crucial for precision medicine. Researchers are continually identifying and validating biomarkers associated with specific diseases to aid in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. This includes genetic biomarkers, epigenetic markers, protein markers, and other molecular signatures that provide valuable insights into disease mechanisms and treatment responses. Pharmacogenomics: Pharmacogenomics focuses on the study of genetic variations that influence an individual's response to medications. Recent advancements in this field have led to the development of pharmacogenomic tests that can predict an individual's likelihood of experiencing adverse drug reactions or their likelihood of responding to a particular drug. This enables healthcare providers to optimize medication selection and dosage for individual patients. Data Integration and Digital Health: Precision medicine heavily relies on the integration and analysis of various data sources, including genomic data, clinical records, lifestyle data, and environmental factors. Integration of these diverse data sets allows for a comprehensive understanding of an individual's health profile. Additionally, the use of digital health technologies, such as mobile health apps and wearable devices, provides real-time health data that can enhance precision medicine approaches and patient monitoring.

These advancements are driving the development and implementation of personalized treatments, improving disease diagnosis and prognosis, and enhancing patient outcomes in the field of precision medicine.

How is precision medicine revolutionizing cancer treatment?

Precision medicine is revolutionizing cancer treatment by personalizing approaches to each patient and their tumor. Targeted therapies are designed to block specific molecular pathways driving cancer growth, resulting in improved outcomes and reduced side effects. Genetic testing identifies specific mutations or alterations that guide treatment decisions. Liquid biopsies allow real-time monitoring of tumor evolution and treatment response. Precision medicine has advanced cancer immunotherapy by identifying patients who will benefit the most. Predictive modeling and prognostic tools help determine individual treatment response and prognosis. Precision medicine also facilitates the development of targeted therapies through clinical trials and drug discovery.

Overall, precision medicine improves treatment efficacy, reduces side effects, and enhances patient outcomes in cancer treatment.

Download a PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/255

What are the key principles of precision medicine?

Personalized Approach: Tailoring healthcare decisions and treatments to individual characteristics.

Tailoring healthcare decisions and treatments to individual characteristics. Genomic Understanding: Incorporating genetic information to better understand disease risk, diagnosis, and treatment response.

Incorporating genetic information to better understand disease risk, diagnosis, and treatment response. Molecular Profiling: Utilizing advanced technologies to analyze molecular characteristics of diseases and identify specific targets for treatment.

Utilizing advanced technologies to analyze molecular characteristics of diseases and identify specific targets for treatment. Targeted Therapies: Developing therapies that specifically target the molecular drivers of diseases, resulting in more effective and precise treatments.

Developing therapies that specifically target the molecular drivers of diseases, resulting in more effective and precise treatments. Biomarker Utilization: Identifying and utilizing biomarkers to aid in disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection.

Identifying and utilizing biomarkers to aid in disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. Data Integration: Integrating diverse data sources, such as genomic data, clinical records, lifestyle information, and environmental factors, to gain a comprehensive understanding of an individual's health profile.

Collaboration and Multidisciplinary Approach: Encouraging collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients to share knowledge and expertise in order to advance precision medicine.

Encouraging collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients to share knowledge and expertise in order to advance precision medicine. Patient Engagement and Empowerment : Involving patients in decision-making, providing them with access to their own health information, and empowering them to actively participate in their care.

: Involving patients in decision-making, providing them with access to their own health information, and empowering them to actively participate in their care. Continuous Learning and Improvement: Embracing ongoing research, technological advancements, and data-driven insights to continuously improve precision medicine practices.

Embracing ongoing research, technological advancements, and data-driven insights to continuously improve precision medicine practices. Health Equity: Ensuring that access to precision medicine is equitable and that underserved populations are not left behind in the advancements of personalized care.

Key reasons to purchase Precision Medicine Market:

Growing demand for personalized treatment approaches

Substantial market potential across various disease areas

Advancements in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and data analytics

Supportive regulatory environment and policies

Opportunities for collaboration and partnerships

Potential to revolutionize healthcare with personalized treatments

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Precision Medicine Market? What are the major drivers and challenges influencing the adoption of precision medicine in healthcare? Which diseases or medical conditions are experiencing the highest demand for precision medicine solutions? What are the key technological advancements and innovations shaping the Precision Medicine Market? What is the competitive landscape of the Precision Medicine Market, and who are the key players?

Why to Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Don't waste any more time on searching for answers. Grow your profit margin with Prophecy Market Insights – Buy Now

You can also check out some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Precision medical imaging market accounted for US$ 4.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 9.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%

Regenerative Medicine Market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 31.44 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.4%

Nuclear Medicine Market accounted for US$ 4.26 billion and is estimated to be US$ 6.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period

Telehealth and Telemedicine Market accounted for US$ 51.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 537.96 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.8%

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

📞 US toll free: +1 860 531 2574

📞 Rest of world: + 91 7775049802

✉ Email- [email protected]

🌐 Website- www.prophecymarketinsights.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067755/Prophecy_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Prophecy Market Insights