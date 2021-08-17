Precision Medicine Marketing Veteran Diana Porter Bodden joins Rabble Health Board of Advisors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabble Health, a digital patient engagement company focused on cancer, announced today that it has appointed Diana Porter Bodden, oncology biotech and diagnostic marketing veteran, to its Advisory Board. Diana brings a deep understanding of the patient journey and significant experience successfully building and managing biotechnology and diagnostic brands through all stages of commercialization.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Diana to our Board of Advisors," said Aubrey Kelly, CEO of Rabble Health. "Her broad experience in diagnostics, therapeutics, and advocacy has been essential as we prepared for market and remains vital as we scale to serve people and their families impacted by a cancer. We are thrilled to be able to work with Diana to help ensure myRabble™ becomes an indispensable component of patient care navigation."

"Rabble Health's work is critical in connecting the patient and family impacted by cancer to not only the care team and others who have faced similar circumstances, but also to individualized information and support services in a way never done before," said Bodden. She added, "I am honored to be a part of this team whose backgrounds and skill sets are diverse, and who commit to serve those living with a cancer diagnosis to improve outcomes for all involved."

Bodden is a passionate advocate for health access and equity. She joins Rabble Health from both emerging and established diagnostic, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and currently serves as a Board Director for Tigerlily Foundation, a non-profit, national breast cancer foundation providing education, awareness, advocacy and hands-on support to young women before, during and after breast cancer. Bodden excels at the intersection of health and tech and has served as a marketing and strategy consultant to Rabble Health since January 2021.

About Rabble Health

Rabble Health Inc., a digital patient engagement company, is on a mission to address the information crisis in complex disease. The company's product line, myRabble™, serves as a patient engagement solution designed to address health disparities in the cancer setting. myRabble™ empowers patients to have more choice, clarity, and connection as they manage through a cancer diagnosis. Rabble Health is currently closing its seed round. Learn more at rabblehealth.com

SOURCE Rabble Health

Related Links

https://www.rabblehealth.com

