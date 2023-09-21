Precision Medicine on the Horizon: Smart Sensors and Personalized Drug Release in Controlled Release Drug Delivery

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, Drug Dosage, Price and Clinical Pipeline Insight 2029" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global controlled release drugs delivery market is on the verge of a remarkable expansion, with the market opportunity expected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2029.

This significant growth is driven by the increasing adoption of controlled release formulations by pharmaceutical companies seeking to combat generic competition. These formulations offer a myriad of advantages, including reduced dosage and frequency, minimized fluctuations in drug levels, enhanced efficacy, improved patient adherence, and consistent therapeutic effects. As a result, the market for controlled release drug delivery systems is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Market Insights:

The global controlled release drugs delivery market is expected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2029.

by 2029. Over 150 drugs with controlled release formulations are currently available in the market.

There are more than 230 drugs with controlled release formulations in clinical trials, spanning various companies, countries, indications, and phases.

The market offers valuable insights into drug dosage, patents, pricing, and sales by indication.

Regional market trends in the USA , Europe , Japan , China , Canada , and South Korea are analyzed.

, , , , , and are analyzed. An overview of 30 key companies active in the market is provided.

Controlled release drug delivery systems have become a pivotal trend in the pharmaceutical industry as they enable the sustained release of drugs, offering advantages that are often unattainable with traditional immediate-release formulations. These systems are capable of releasing drugs at specific target sites and predetermined intervals, ensuring predictable release kinetics and prolonged therapeutic benefits. This enhanced approach to drug administration is anticipated to drive significant market growth in the forecast period.

Immediate-release formulations can fall short in providing the desired pharmacokinetic profiles required for optimal treatment. Controlled release drug delivery systems have revolutionized drug administration by offering sustained release, targeted delivery, and improved patient compliance. These innovative approaches help maintain sustained therapeutic drug levels, ensuring consistent and prolonged action of the medication. This is particularly crucial for treating chronic conditions or diseases that necessitate continuous drug exposure. By sustaining therapeutic concentrations over extended periods, controlled release systems effectively manage symptoms, contributing to improved long-term outcomes.

A significant advantage of controlled release drug delivery systems is their ability to enhance drug efficacy. By ensuring sustained therapeutic drug levels, these systems offer consistent and prolonged drug action. This aspect is particularly crucial for managing chronic conditions or diseases that require continuous drug exposure. Controlled release systems help maintain therapeutic concentrations over extended periods, effectively managing symptoms and improving long-term outcomes.

Many medications have a narrow therapeutic window, where the optimal dose lies within a range that achieves efficacy without causing excessive side effects. Immediate-release formulations can result in rapid drug absorption, leading to high peak concentrations that may contribute to adverse reactions. Controlled release systems offer a more controlled and gradual release of the drug, minimizing peak concentrations and reducing the risk of side effects. This stable drug concentration contributes to a better tolerability profile, ensuring patient safety and comfort.

Patient adherence to prescribed medication regimens plays a pivotal role in achieving successful treatment outcomes. However, frequent dosing requirements can pose challenges for patients, potentially leading to non-compliance. Controlled release drug delivery systems address this issue by reducing dosing frequency. Patients benefit from prolonged drug action, resulting in fewer administrations and enhanced convenience. Improved compliance simplifies treatment regimens, enhances patient satisfaction, and contributes to overall treatment success.

In many disease conditions, delivering drugs specifically to affected tissues or cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues is highly desirable. Controlled release drug delivery systems enable targeted drug delivery through various strategies. Nanoparticles, liposomes, and other carrier systems can be engineered to accumulate in specific sites, such as tumor tissues in cancer therapy. This targeted approach enhances drug efficacy while reducing off-target effects, ultimately leading to improved therapeutic outcomes.

The field of controlled release drug delivery continues to advance with ongoing innovations in technology and research. Scientists are exploring novel materials, including stimuli-responsive polymers, that can release drugs in response to specific triggers within the body. Integration of smart sensors and monitoring devices into these systems holds the potential for personalized medicine, allowing real-time feedback and adaptive drug release. These innovations are poised to revolutionize disease management and usher in a new era of precision medicine.

Controlled release drug delivery systems have significantly improved patient care by providing sustained and targeted drug delivery, optimizing treatment outcomes, and enhancing quality of life. From enhancing drug efficacy to reducing side effects and improving patient compliance, these systems have advanced the field of pharmacotherapy. As research continues to push the boundaries of innovation, further breakthroughs are expected to shape the future of controlled release drug delivery, bringing us closer to personalized, effective, and safer therapeutic interventions for a wide range of medical conditions.

Companies Mentioned:

AbbVie

Antlia Bioscience

Arbor Pharmaceuticals (Azurity Pharmaceuticals)

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

DURECT Corporation

Emplicure

Endo International

HLK Pharmacin

Jemincare

Johnson & Johnson

Luye Pharma Group

Lyndra

Mallinckrodt plc

plc MedinCell S.A.

Merck

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pacira BioSciences

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Roche

Sanofi

Serina Therapeutics

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Tris Pharma

ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Controlled Drug Delivery

2. Material Based Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery

2.1 Polymers

2.2 Chronopharmaceutics

2.3 Nanoparticulate Delivery System

3. Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Trends

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Future Market Outlook

4. Global Controlled Release Drug Regional Market Trends

4.1 US

4.2 Europe

4.3 Japan

4.4 China

4.5 Canada

4.6 South Korea

5. Global Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Pipeline Overview

5.1 Company

5.2 Country

5.3 Drug Class

5.4 Indication

5.5 Patient Segment

5.6 Phase

6. Controlled Drug Delivery Research & Clinical Trends by Indication

6.1 Diabetes

6.2 Cancer

6.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.4 Neurological Disorders

6.5 Infections

7. Global Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase-I

7.4 Phase-I/II

7.5 Phase-II

7.6 Phase-II/III

7.7 Phase-III

7.8 Preregistration

7.9 Registered

8. Marketed Controlled Release Drugs Clinical Insight

9. Controlled Release Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

10. Controlled Release Drugs for Parkinson's Disease - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

11. Controlled Release Drugs for Schizophrenia - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

12. Controlled Release Drugs for Chronic Pain - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

13. Controlled Release Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

14. Controlled Release Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus Type II - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

15. Controlled Release Drugs for Hypertension & Angina Pectoris - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

16. Controlled Release Drugs for Post-Operative Pain - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

17. Controlled Release Drugs for HIV - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

18. Controlled Release Drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

19. Controlled Release Drugs for Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

20. Controlled Release Drugs for Bacterial Infections - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

21. Controlled Release Drugs for Opioid Use Disorder - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

22. Controlled Release Drugs for Preventing Organ Transplant Rejection - Pricing, Patent & Dosage Insight

23. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

23.1 Market Drivers

23.2 Market Restraints

24. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl9c1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets