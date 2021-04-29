Precision Medicine Software Market Worth $2.55 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Precision Medicine Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, CNS), End User (Healthcare Providers, Research, Academia, Pharma, Biotech) - Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the precision medicine software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to reach $2.55 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5011

For many years, various medicinal approaches have been used for providing accurate treatment to patients. Precision medicine is an upcoming approach to patient care through which physicians select a treatment method based on the patient's genetic makeup and lifestyle habits. Using software in personalizing this treatment method further helps in the accurate analysis within time. Thus, the introduction of software with improved clinical workflows enhances patient care.

The paradigm shift in treatment, rising pressure to decrease healthcare costs, scientific & technological advances in the genomics field, and growing focus towards providing companion diagnostics & biomarkers for various therapeutic areas are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the lack of awareness about precision medicine practices and fragmented healthcare systems in developing countries hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Precision Medicine Software Market

With the healthcare industry facing a crisis amidst the pandemic, it has been working on various solutions to combat the pandemic. The healthcare industry is engaged in conducting precision medicine research to enable a better understanding of COVID-19 and to measure the impact caused by the virus to discover potential therapies. Governments have taken initiatives to accelerate the use of precision medicine for coronavirus. For instance, in July 2020, the San Antonio Partnership for Precision Therapeutics announced funding of three collaborative COVID-19 research efforts in San Antonio. These projects will support a strong foundation of transformative COVID-19 research happening in San Antonio. Cleveland Clinic also launched a genomic medicine project to identify genetic factors that drive susceptibility to the virus and use these to develop prevention and therapeutic strategies against the virus. Emory University researchers are also investigating an antiviral compound that works like Remdesivir, which inhibits viral replication.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5011

Apart from this, many research initiatives have been undertaken amidst the pandemic, thereby providing opportunities for the precision medicine software market in the upcoming years. For instance,

· A team at Texas Biomed is studying the role of a protein called furin that potentially impacts individual responses to COVID-19. There are indications that furin may be related to an increased risk of death from COVID-19 for individuals with underlying cardiovascular problems. Better understanding the role of furin and its unique effects on certain individuals may help develop patient-specific therapeutics that can be used to treat COVID-19. With the help of precision medicine, this study will understand why certain individuals have greater disease severity and why specific underlying conditions affect outcomes.

· A team at the University of Texas (UT) Health San Antonio is performing the second research initiative and examining how the COVID-19 virus evades the body's immune system and can block certain aspects of the immune system in some individuals. The team's goal is to identify antiviral compounds either among existing FDA-approved treatments or in vast libraries of drug-like molecules that could effectively combat the ability of the virus to evade the immune defense.

· The UT Health San Antonio is also studying specific pathways that allow the COVID-19 virus to evade the human immune system. This will allow researchers to understand how the disease caused by the virus behaves differently in different people.

Precision medicine emphasizes more precise diagnosis and treatment based on a range of biomarkers, including genetic variants, data about patients' environment, lifestyle, and behaviors. These approaches may be useful in understanding variations in individuals' susceptibility and responses to COVID-19. A better understanding of biological vulnerabilities could offer leads for targeted therapies. Apart from these, the advancements in the precision medicine industry and the innovations such as the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and big genomic data are expected to accelerate the growth of the precision medicine software market. Thus, the pandemic has surged the use of precision medicine treatments, which is expected to propel the demand for precision medicine software in the upcoming years.

Key Findings in the Precision Medicine Software Market Study

The precision medicine software market is mainly segmented based on deployment mode, application, end user, and geography.

Based on deployment mode, the precision medicine software market is segmented into on-premise and web & cloud-based. In 2020, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the broad range of advantages associated with the use of on-premise software, such as high security of data, low risk of data breaches, and control over software upgrades & data storage. In addition, higher adoption among end-users and flexibility with connection bandwidth further support the growth of this market.

Quick Buy – Precision Medicine Software Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/65917856

Based on application, the precision medicine software market is segmented into oncology, pharmacogenomics, and other applications (rare diseases, CNS disorders, and cardio & metabolic disorders). In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, shift towards personalized treatment, rising funding in cancer research, applications of precision medicine in oncology research, and increased investments by government organizations in precision medicine and related software industry.

Based on end user, the precision medicine software market is segmented into healthcare providers, research & government institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2020, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall precision medicine software market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising number of tertiary/specialty care hospitals, rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and shift towards personalized/precision medicine. In addition, rising pressure to curtail soaring healthcare costs, technological advancements, and focus towards genomic-based treatment further supports the precision medicine software market for healthcare providers, worldwide.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global precision medicine software market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing shift in treatment from one-size-fits-all medicines to precision medicine, increased spending on healthcare, rising funds for research activities, and growing focus of international players to expand their presence in this region are some of the key factors expected to propel the growth of the precision medicines software market in Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2018–2021). The precision medicine software market has witnessed several new software launches & approvals, collaborations & partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years. For instance, in 2020, 2bPrecise LLC (U.S.) partnered with Vidence, LLC (U.S.) for using the 2bPrecise platform, a precision medicine data delivery solution in precision oncology.

The key players operating in the global precision medicine software market are Syapse, Inc. (U.S.), Fabric Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland), Human Longevity, Inc. (U.S.), GenomOncology LLC (U.S.), Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (U.S.), LifeOmic Health, LLC (U.S.), Translational Software Inc. (U.S.), N-of-One (U.S.), PhenoTips (Canada), PierianDx (U.S.), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (U.S.), and 2bPrecise (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/precision-medicine-software-market-5011

Scope of the Report:

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Web & Cloud-based

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Application

Oncology

Pharmacogenomics

Other Applications

Precision Medicine Software Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers

Research & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Precision Medicine Software Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5011

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084/

Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Mammography, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-premise, Hybrid), [Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure)], AICA, Universal Viewer} and End User – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement (Departmental and Enterprise), Delivery (On Premise, Hybrid, Cloud Based), Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vna-market-pacs-market-forecast-4440

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/289/precision-medicine-software-market-2028

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd