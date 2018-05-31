Precision NanoSystems Announces Collaboration Agreement with Evonik Canada for the Manufacturing of High Quality Nanomedicines

PNI and Evonik will also establish a demonstration area to showcase the NanoAssemblr suite of products in Darmstadt, Germany. This facility will be used for performing hands-on demonstrations, seminars, workshops and training programs for potential customers.

Evonik Vancouver Laboratories is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that provides formulation and development services as well as products to biotechnology companies engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products. "As an Evonik affiliate specialized in liposomal drug delivery systems, we are pleased to offer our clients access to the NanoAssemblr Scale-Up platform, which will aid in the translation of drug candidates to clinical testing and ideally to commercial use," said Don Enns, Vice President of Evonik Vancouver Laboratories.

The system transferred into VAN comprises eight of the microfluidic mixers plumbed in a parallel configuration to enable up to 25L batches with higher volumes possible though additional parallelization. As part of the manufacturing collaboration agreement, Evonik and PNI will work together to support customers in the formulation, scale up and GMP manufacturing of nanomedicines.

"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Evonik as it exemplifies our goal to build the NanoAssemblr platform for the seamless scale up from discovery to GMP manufacturing of the next generation nanomedicines," said James Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder PNI.

About Precision NanoSystems, Inc.

Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) creates innovative solutions for the discovery, development, and manufacture of novel nanoparticles for use as medicines and in medical research. PNI's proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents, and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information, visit www.precisionnanosystems.com.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess, and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-nanosystems-announces-collaboration-agreement-with-evonik-canada-for-the-manufacturing-of-high-quality-nanomedicines-300657857.html

SOURCE Precision Nanosystems