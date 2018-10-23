Precision NanoSystems Announces Manufacturing Collaboration Agreement with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services for GMP Manufacturing of High Quality Nanomedicines

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a contract development and manufacturing organization that offers a full range of pre-clinical and GMP manufacturing services from drug substance to fill & finish meeting clients' needs for clinical and commercial drug product. "Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services has audited the PNI facilities in Vancouver and has qualified PNI's GMP NanoAssemblr Scale-Up system and its components. We are excited to work with PNI to offer their purpose-designed manufacturing technology and unique nanomedicine expertise to our clients for the manufacture of nanoparticle-based medicines" said Kristin DeFife, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of US Operations of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.

The GMP NanoAssemblr system to be used by Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is modular and customizable to suit specific clients' needs and allows for continuous flow manufacture of nanomedicines under cGMP. Under this manufacturing collaboration, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and PNI will work together to support clients by providing a complete range of clinical development services from pre-clinical formulation, analytical and process development to GMP manufacturing of nanomedicines on the NanoAssemblr platform.

"As we continue to accelerate the creation of transformative medicines, we are pursuing strategic collaborations that enable researchers to move quickly in the drug development process. We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services as it exemplifies our goal to provide the NanoAssemblr platform for the seamless scale up from discovery to GMP manufacturing of the next generation nanomedicines" said James Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO for PNI.

About Precision NanoSystems Inc.

Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information, visit www.precisionnanosystems.com.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

