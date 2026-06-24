Precision Neurology Made Practical: Faster Development Through Biomarkers and Real-World Insight, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how patient identification approaches can improve study efficiency in precision neurology programs. Attendees will learn how biomarker strategies and digital insights can support better decision-making from early development through post-launch. The featured speakers will share how real-world evidence can strengthen understanding of disease progression and patient outcomes. The speakers will also discuss how integrated evidence strategies can help optimize trial design, reduce development risk and support commercialization planning.

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As precision medicine reshapes neurology drug development, sponsors are seeking smarter ways to identify the right patients, integrate biomarkers and generate meaningful evidence across the development lifecycle. Neurology programs often face added complexity because disease progression, patient heterogeneity and endpoint selection can make study design and development decisions more difficult.

This webinar explores how precision neurology strategies can help address these challenges by connecting patient identification approaches, biomarker strategies and real-world evidence across early development, clinical trials and post-launch planning. Attendees will learn how integrated evidence strategies can improve study efficiency, support more informed decision-making and help reduce development risk.

The featured speakers will discuss how biomarkers, digital insights and real-world evidence can work together to deepen understanding of disease progression, refine trial design and support commercialization planning. The session will also examine how these approaches can help sponsors identify appropriate patient populations, evaluate meaningful outcomes and generate evidence that supports development and market access goals.

Register for this webinar to learn how precision neurology can help accelerate neurology drug development through biomarkers, patient identification and real-world insight.

Join experts from PPD Clinical Research Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific, (Rachel) Zhe Rachel Angerer, Senior Director, Patient First Digital Solutions; (TJ) Tracy Jerome Stalvey, MPH, MBA, VP, Therapeutic Lead – Epilepsy, Sleep & Neuroinflammatory Disorders; Ariel Berger, MPH, Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real World Evidence; and David Scott, PhD, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Neuroscience, Clario, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Precision Neurology Made Practical: Faster Development Through Biomarkers and Real-World Insight.

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