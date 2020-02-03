Precision Optics Announces Appointment of Jonathan Everett as VP of Engineering

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Everett as the Company's new Vice President of Engineering.

Mr. Everett joins Precision Optics from BAE Systems from their Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions business where he was focused on new product development for next generation multispectral targeting systems, with expertise in optics and electro optics for both development stage programs, as well as current production products. Overall, Mr. Everett's career spans over 25 years of technical leadership experience, individual contribution to new product development, and program management with companies manufacturing electro-optical products for military, medical, industrial, and commercial markets. Prior to BAE Systems, he was Director of Program Management and Chief Engineer for Technology Development at American Science and Engineering from 2014 to 2018. Previous positions include Director of Programs and Engineering at General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies, Engineering Manager – Defense Systems & Electro-Optics at Elbit Systems of America (fmr. Kollsman), Product Manager – Optical Metrology at Optikos Corporation, and as Optical Product Manager at Diversified Optical Products. Mr. Everett holds a BS from University of Rochester in Optics, is named on numerous patents and has published a number of articles.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Everett to the newly created position of VP of Engineering. Jon has tremendous experience in developing new optical-based technologies and products for a number of the world's industry leaders. His extensive experience in the defense industry aligns well with our efforts to expand our presence in that market. Overall, the expansion of our engineering capabilities is a key growth objective for the Company as we look to further expand our efforts to develop new technologies, increase our product development pipeline and move existing development projects towards commercialization. I look forward to leveraging Jon's experience and leadership as we continue to grow our business going forward."

Jon Everett commented, "I have been impressed with Precision Optics technology and with the capabilities of their technical team. I am happy to be joining the company at such an exciting time and look forward to contributing to the ongoing development of optical technology, particularly in micro-optics and 3D systems, as well as the transfer of this technology into products for customers."

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation enables innovation in minimally invasive surgery, diagnostics and treatment through optics and photonics. Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, MicroprecisionTM micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for market-leading medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

