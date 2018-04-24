Precision Optics, Including Diode Laser Collimators, Beam Shapers and Molded Optics, to be Exhibited by FISBA at Optatec

FISBA's Fast Axis Collimator Lenses (FACs) collimate diode laser output beams in the fast axis, but should be combined with other micro optical components for optimum performance. Acircular cylindric Slow Axis Collimators (SACs) for single emitters, SAC arrays for multi-emitters, and preassembled components, like the FISBA Beam Twister™ are idea compliments to FISBA's full line of FACs.

The FISBA RGBeam™ is a customizable laser module providing precise alignment, adaptable wavelength and power, and fiber coupling with single-mode and multi-mode fibers. Free beam propagation with customizable beam characteristics enables FISBA to meet exact customer specifications.

In addition, visitors at Optatec can see FISBA's precision molded glass aspheres, diffractives and free form optics ranging from VIS to LWIR. These advanced optics can be manufactured specifically to customer project requirements.

