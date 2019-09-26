Precision Optics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2019 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter (ended June 30, 2019 ) was $2.4 million compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 63% driven primarily by an increase in production revenue for medical devices that incorporate the Company's Microprecision™ technology, as well as one month of contribution from Ross Optical.

) was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 63% driven primarily by an increase in production revenue for medical devices that incorporate the Company's Microprecision™ technology, as well as one month of contribution from Ross Optical. Ross Optical contributed $656,000 to Precision Optics' revenue during the month of June 2019 .

to Precision Optics' revenue during the month of . Production revenue was $912,000 in the quarter, an increase of 18% compared to $770,000 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

in the quarter, an increase of 18% compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Gross margins of 36% in the quarter continued to improve sequentially for the second consecutive quarter.

Net loss of $109,000 during the quarter included $128,000 of business acquisition expenses and $117,000 of stock-based compensation.

Fiscal year 2019 highlights:

Revenue for the fiscal year (ended June 30, 2019 ) was $6.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 69%.

) was compared to in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 69%. Production revenue during the fiscal year increased 140% to $3.7 million compared to $1.5 million in the previous fiscal year.

compared to in the previous fiscal year. Excluding the one-month contribution from Ross Optical, the fiscal year revenue was $6.1 million , an increase of 52% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Pro forma (assuming a full year of Ross Optical) financial highlight:

For the 12 months of fiscal year 2019 (ended June 30, 2019 ), pro forma financial results show a combined organization (Precision Optics and Ross Optical) with $10.5 million in sales and gross margin of approximately 36%.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "Our financial results from the fourth quarter and from fiscal year 2019 overall, continue to demonstrate the success of our business model. By utilizing our proprietary optical technology to develop and manufacture state-of-the art custom medical imaging products, we enable the world's leading medical device companies to bring next generation, minimally invasive devices and 3D surgical robotic systems to market. The transition of a number of these Precision Optics enabled projects to commercialization by our customers drove a 140% increase in production revenues during fiscal 2019. Based on order visibility on currently commercialized products, as well as expected near-term commercialization of products currently in our pipeline, we believe fiscal 2020 should be another strong year for Precision Optics."

Dr. Forkey continued, "Fiscal 2019 was a milestone year for us also because of the acquisition of Ross Optical Industries. We completed this acquisition – the first ever for Precision Optics - on July 1st. One of the benefits of the acquisition is that it expands our readily accessible customer base, particularly in the defense industry, where we believe there are opportunities for use of our Microprecision™ micro optics and imaging systems. The acquisition also extends our product offering to include a wider range of lens and optical system sizes, drives economies of scale within our organization, and allows the combined company to leverage our technical proficiency in offering end-to-end solutions to the expansive Ross Optical customer base. We look forward to the many opportunities we believe are available to drive further growth and efficiencies in 2020 and beyond."

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter (unaudited) and year results for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 2,380,406

$ 1,460,932

$ 6,804,169

$ 4,038,048























Gross Profit

848,313



558,801



2,122,478



1,481,918























Stock Compensation Expenses

105,990



10,339



462,093



43,672 Business Acquisition Expenses

128,111



-



128,111



- Other

722,189



530,145



2,144,817



1,786,865 Total Operating Expenses

956,290



540,484



2,735,021



1,830,537























Operating Income (Loss)

(107,977)



18,317



(612,543)



(348,619)























Net Income (Loss)

(109,155)



16,992



(614,871)



(351,390)























Income (Loss) Per Share:





















Basic and Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.05)

$ (0.04)























Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:





















Basic and Diluted

12,061,710



10,131,007



11,486,079



9,826,151



Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fiscal year end and fourth quarter 2019 financial results for Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 317-6789 or (412) 317-6789.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/31676.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 3, 2019 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10135010. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/31676.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation enables innovation in minimally invasive surgery, diagnostics and treatment through optics and photonics. Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for market-leading medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 602-889-9700

peye@lythampartners.com

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, and Statements of Operations, Stockholders' Equity and Cash Flows for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:





PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT JUNE 30,



2019

2018 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,288,426

$ 402,738 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $246,953 at June 30, 2019 and $232,500 at June 30, 2018)

2,165,107



796,923 Inventories

1,734,604



1,144,068 Prepaid expenses

180,336



70,991 Total current assets

6,368,473



2,414,720











Fixed Assets:









Machinery and equipment

2,748,715



2,511,638 Leasehold improvements

668,446



553,596 Furniture and fixtures

168,450



148,303



3,585,611



3,213,537 Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,202,605



3,164,051 Net fixed assets

383,006



49,486











Patents, net

54,087



47,275 Goodwill

687,664



–











TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,493,230

$ 2,511,481











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of capital lease obligation $ 9,572

$ 8,962 Accounts payable

1,174,263



703,538 Customer advances

450,192



857,842 Accrued compensation and other

533,944



362,502 Amount due for business acquisition

1,443,341



– Total current liabilities

3,611,312



1,932,844











Capital lease obligation, net of current portion

5,027



14,601 Acquisition earn out liability

500,000



–











Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019 and 10,197,139 shares at June 30, 2018

120,712



101,972 Additional paid-in capital

48,893,172



45,484,186 Accumulated deficit

(45,636,993)



(45,022,122) Total stockholders' equity

3,376,891



564,036











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,493,230

$ 2,511,481







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30,



2019

2018







Revenues $ 6,804,169

$ 4,038,048 Cost of goods sold

4,681,691



2,556,130











Gross profit

2,122,478



1,481,918











Research and development expenses, net

505,300



456,377 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,101,610



1,374,160 Business acquisition expenses

128,111



– Total operating expenses

2,735,021



1,830,537











Operating loss

(612,543)



(348,619)











Interest expense

(1,416)



(1,859)











Loss before provision for income taxes

(613,959)



(350,478)











Provision for income taxes

912



912











Net loss $ (614,871)

$ (351,390)











Loss per share:









Basic and fully diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.04)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic and fully diluted

11,486,079



9,826,151







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30,



Number of

Shares

Common

Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Stockholders'

Equity



















Balance, July 1, 2017

8,872,916

$ 88,729

$ 45,140,383

$ (44,670,732)

$ 558,380 Proceeds from private placement of common stock, net of issuance costs of $2,963

555,556



5,556



241,482



–



247,038 Proceeds from exercise of stock purchase warrants

666,667



6,667



–



–



6,667 Issuance of common stock for consulting services

102,000



1,020



49,980



–



51,000 Stock-based compensation

–



–



52,341



–



52,341 Net loss

–



–



–



(351,390)



(351,390) Balance, June 30, 2018

10,197,139

$ 101,972

$ 45,484,186

$ (45,022,122)

$ 564,036





























Proceeds from private placement of common stock, net of issuance costs of $12,250

1,600,000



16,000



1,971,750



–



1,987,750 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

74,000



740



53,160



–



53,900 Issuance of common stock for services

200,000



2,000



208,000



–



210,000 Proceeds from private placement of common stock subscribed, net of estimated issuance costs of $12,250

–



–



912,750



–



912,750 Stock-based compensation

–



–



263,326



–



263,326 Net loss

–



–



–



(614,871)



(614,871) Balance, June 30, 2019

12,071,139

$ 120,712

$ 48,893,172

$ (45,636,993)

$ 3,376,891







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JUNE 30,



2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net loss $ (614,871)

$ (351,390) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities-









Depreciation and amortization

38,554



27,216 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable

8,083



227,500 Stock-based compensation expense

473,326



52,341 Non-cash consulting expense

–



2,400 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition-









Accounts receivable

(723,369)



(555,875) Inventories

137,510



(88,621) Prepaid expenses

(106,456)



(15,006) Accounts payable

69,365



48,580 Customer advances

(432,000)



677,705 Accrued compensation and other

118,165



75,807 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(1,031,693)



100,657











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Cash acquired in business acquisition, net of $56,659 paid at year end

106,545



– Additional patent costs

(6,812)



(17,189) Purchases of fixed assets

(140,038)



(4,448) Net cash used in investing activities

(40,305)



(21,637)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Payment of capital lease obligation

(8,964)



(8,392) Gross proceeds from private placements of common stock

2,925,000



210,001 Gross proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants

53,900



6,667 Private placement expenses paid

(12,250)



(2,963) Net cash provided by financing activities

2,957,686



205,313











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,885,688



284,333 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

402,738



118,405











Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,288,426

$ 402,738











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 912

$ 912











Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:









Issuance of common stock for services $ 210,000

$ 51,000 Private placement expenses incurred but not yet paid $ 12,250

$ – Issuance of common stock in settlement of accounts payable $ –

$ 40,000

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation