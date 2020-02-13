Precision Optics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its second quarter fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Second quarter fiscal 2020 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $2.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 89% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics. Revenues for both Precision Optics and Ross Optical increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 89% driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics. Revenues for both Precision Optics and Ross Optical increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Gross margins for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of 33% compared to 24% in the same quarter of the prior year driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics.

of 33% compared to 24% in the same quarter of the prior year driven primarily by Ross Optical operating as a division of Precision Optics. Net loss of $550,825 during the quarter included $274,706 of stock-based compensation.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "I am pleased with the strong top line performance during the second quarter which highlighted the continued traction we are achieving in our Precision Optics operations, as well as our recently acquired Ross Optical division, with both reporting growth in revenues on a quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year basis. We continued to deliver against our three commercial level production projects and momentum continues to build in our product pipeline with two products anticipated to be launched this year. As previously discussed, the investments we continue to make in certain products advancing through their complex engineering phases negatively impacted our gross margins again this quarter. However, as these new products come to market, we believe they will contribute to a higher level of top line revenue as well as a return to higher blended gross margins."

Dr. Forkey continued, "We also continue to make disciplined investments in the areas of engineering, sales and marketing, and technology advancement. Recently, we announced the appointment of Jon Everett as our new VP of Engineering to increase our product development pipeline and move existing development projects towards commercialization. The joint Precision Optics and Ross Optical sales teams continue to work well together as we take advantage of the anticipated synergies between the operations, including our joint participation at two highly attended west coast industry conferences over the last two weeks. Finally, we are maintaining our leadership position in micro optics and 3D imaging, with a new patent issued recently for single-use devices, and the submission of two additional patent applications last week. I am pleased with the balanced approach we are taking to invest in the future of Precision Optics, while maintaining a focus on achieving consistent positive cash flows."

The following table summarizes the second quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



2019



2018 Revenues

$ 2,796,762



$ 1,477,851















Gross Profit



917,939





355,722















Operating Expenses:













Stock based compensation



263,473





10,228 Ross Optical division



325,987





- Other operating expenses



880,077





471,101





1,469,537





481,329















Net Loss



(550,825)





(125,948)















Loss Per Share:













Basic and Diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.01)















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic and Diluted



12,873,971





11,618,878



















Following are the Company's consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and statements of operations for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and statements of cash flows for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





December 31,

2019



June 30,

2019

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 347,858



$ 2,288,426

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $246,953 and $246,953 at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)



2,000,048





2,165,107

Inventories



2,019,195





1,734,604

Prepaid expenses



133,278





180,336

Total current assets



4,500,379





6,368,473



















Fixed Assets:















Machinery and equipment



2,764,154





2,748,715

Leasehold improvements



695,981





668,446

Furniture and fixtures



171,548





168,450







3,631,683





3,585,611

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,248,525





3,202,605

Net fixed assets



383,158





383,006



















Operating lease right-to-use asset



145,428





–

Patents, net



64,929





54,087

Goodwill



687,664





687,664



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,781,558



$ 7,493,230



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Current portion of capital lease obligation

$ 9,894



$ 9,572

Accounts payable



1,162,457





1,174,263

Customer advances



388,506





450,192

Accrued compensation and other



405,431





533,944

Amount due for business acquisition



–





1,443,341

Operating lease liability



55,247





–

Total current liabilities



2,021,535





3,611,312



















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



–





5,027

Acquisition earn out liability



500,000





500,000

Operating lease liability



90,181





–



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 12,880,047 shares at December 31, 2019 and 12,071,139 shares at June 30, 2019



128,801





120,712

Additional paid-in capital



49,314,969





48,893,172

Accumulated deficit



(46,273,928)





(45,636,993)

Total stockholders' equity



3,169,842





3,376,891



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 5,781,558



$ 7,493,230



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months

Ended December 31,



Six Months

Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues

$ 2,796,762



$ 1,477,851



$ 5,311,746



$ 3,037,309



































Cost of Goods Sold



1,878,823





1,122,129





3,419,690





2,219,080

Gross Profit



917,939





355,722





1,892,056





818,229



































Research and Development Expenses, net



228,576





125,413





380,730





226,211

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



1,240,961





355,916





2,148,806





1,016,405

Total Operating Expenses



1,469,537





481,329





2,529,536





1,242,616



































Operating Loss



(551,598)





(125,607)





(637,480)





(424,387)



































Interest Income (Expense)



773





(341)





545





(846)



































Net Loss

$ (550,825)



$ (125,948)



$ (636,935)



$ (425,233)



































Loss Per Share:































Basic and Diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.04)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:































Basic and Diluted



12,873,971





11,618,878





12,856,218





10,940,074



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)





Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2019





Number of

Shares



Common

Stock



Additional

Paid-in

Capital



Accumulated

Deficit



Total

Stockholders'

Equity

































Balance, July 1, 2019



12,071,139



$ 120,712



$ 48,893,172



$ (45,636,993)



$ 3,376,891

Issuance of common stock in private placement



760,000





7,600





17,400





–





25,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12,500





125





8,550





–





8,675

Issuance of common stock for services



25,000





250





44,750





–





45,000

Stock-based compensation



–





–





76,505





–





76,505

Net loss



–





–





–





(86,110)





(86,110)

Balance, September 30, 2019



12,868,639





128,687





49,040,377





(45,723,103)





3,445,961











































Exercise of stock options net of 3,592 shares withheld



11,408





114





(114)





–





–

Stock-based compensation



–





–





274,706





–





274,706

Net loss



–





–





–





(550,825)





(550,825)

Balance, December 31, 2019



12,880,047



$ 128,801



$ 49,314,969



$ (46,273,928)



$ 3,169,842









Six Month Period Ended December 31, 2018





Number of

Shares



Common

Stock



Additional

Paid-in

Capital



Accumulated

Deficit



Total

Stockholders'

Equity

































Balance, July 1, 2018



10,197,139



$ 101,972



$ 45,484,186



$ (45,022,122)



$ 564,036

Stock-based compensation



–





–





342,984





–





342,984

Issuance of common stock for services



100,000





1,000





(1,000)





–





–

Net loss



–





–





–





(299,285)





(299,285)

Balance, September 30, 2018



10,297,139





102,972





45,826,170





(45,321,407)





607,735











































Proceeds from private placement of common stock, net of issuance costs of $23,000



1,600,000





16,000





1,961,000





–





1,977,000

Stock-based compensation



–





–





10,228





–





10,228

Net loss



–





–





–





(125,948)





(125,948)

Balance, December 31, 2018



11,897,139



$ 118,972



$ 47,797,398



$ (45,447,355)



$ 2,469,015



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months

Ended December 31,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net Loss $ (636,935)

$ (425,233) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Provided From (Used In) Operating Activities -









Depreciation and Amortization

45,920



15,862 Stock-based Compensation Expense

351,211



353,212 Non-cash Consulting Expense

45,000



– Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities -









Accounts Receivable, net

165,059



68,287 Inventories, net

(284,591)



48,543 Prepaid Expenses

47,058



(65,526) Accounts Payable

(11,806)



48,482 Customer Advances

(61,686)



(563,192) Accrued Liabilities

(128,513)



(57,938) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

(469,283)



(577,503)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Cash Paid for Business Acquisition

(1,443,341)



– Additional Patent Costs

(10,842)



– Purchases of Property and Equipment

(46,072)



(76,184) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities

(1,500,255)



(76,184)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Payment of Capital Lease Obligation

(4,705)



(4,407) Gross Proceeds from Private Placement of Common Stock

25,000



2,000,000 Gross Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options

8,675



- Net Cash Provided From Financing Activities

28,970



1,995,593











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,940,568)



1,341,906 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,288,426



402,738











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 347,858

$ 1,744,644











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Offering Costs Included in Current Liabilities $ 23,000

$ 23,000













SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation