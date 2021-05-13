Precision Optics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

GARDNER, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.46 million compared to $2.37 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

was compared to in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 33% compared to 34% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 .

were 33% compared to 34% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 31% for the quarter ended . Net Income of $552,280 during the quarter included $809,000 of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as $86,000 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $466,000 , including $76,000 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

during the quarter included of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of , including of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the third quarter of $782,000 .

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "The market opportunity for micro-optic and 3D-enabled devices and components in the medical and defense industries continues to be robust. Large, established industry players, and well-funded startup companies are looking for enabling technology partners, such as Precision Optics, that can make next generation products a reality. Over the past couple of years, we have made significant progress expanding the number of jointly developed projects in our engineering pipeline. We expect many of these to move into production in the coming year to help drive growth."

Dr. Forkey continued, "While our ongoing production levels continue to be depressed due to the pandemic, the increase in engineering pipeline activity has helped to cushion the impact on overall revenues. Our production revenue of $1.9 million during the quarter was flat compared to the most recent quarter and was down about $250,000 from the third quarter a year ago. Engineering revenue of $550,000 was down sequentially, but was up year-over-year, and is expected to increase again in future quarters. Due to revenue recognition timing, reported revenue growth quarter-to-quarter may not reflect the full underlying growth trend of the business. Further, we have efficiently managed the business with year-to-date improvements in adjusted EBITDA of over $500,000 compared to the same period a year ago. With a burgeoning pipeline, near-term projects expected to move from the pipeline to production, and the resumption of normalized production levels for products impacted by the pandemic, we believe we are well positioned heading into fiscal 2022."

The following table summarizes the third quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:





Three Months



Ended Mar 31,



2021 2020 Revenues $ 2,458,290 $ 2,374,584







Gross Profit 818,024 817,019







Stock Compensation Expenses 74,794 64,334 Other 999,248 1,218,132 Total Operating Expenses 1,074,042 1,282,466







Operating Income (Loss) (256,018) (465,447)







Net Income (Loss) 552,278 (466,130)







Income (Loss) per Share





Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.04)

Fully Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.04)







Weighted Average Common Shares

Outstanding





Basic 13,243,595 12,982,494

Fully Diluted 14,068,459 12,982,494

Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00pm ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or

(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/40924.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 20, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10155310. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/40924.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 602-889-9700

[email protected]

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 781,845



$ 1,134,697

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $250,633 at

March 31, 2021 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)



1,533,781





1,481,437

Inventories



1,949,281





2,197,244

Prepaid expenses



132,156





133,707

Total current assets



4,397,063





4,947,085



















Fixed Assets:















Machinery and equipment



3,084,691





2,907,533

Leasehold improvements



765,780





731,801

Furniture and fixtures



178,640





178,640







4,029,111





3,817,974

Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization



3,419,203





3,314,824

Net fixed assets



609,908





503,150



















Operating lease right-to-use asset



75,804





118,403

Patents, net



135,536





95,229

Goodwill



687,664





687,664



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 5,905,975



$ 6,351,531



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Current portion of capital lease obligation

$ 37,779



$ 51,761

Current portion of acquisition earn out liability



166,667





166,667

Note payable to bank



–





808,962

Accounts payable



1,024,611





1,066,005

Customer advances



232,884





417,059

Accrued compensation and other



585,463





581,770

Current portion of operating lease liability



60,131





57,156

Total current liabilities



2,107,535





3,149,380



















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion



162,200





35,810

Acquisition earn out liability



166,666





333,333

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



15,673





61,247



















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and

outstanding – 13,263,789 shares at March 31, 2021 and 13,191,789 June 30,

2020



132,638





131,918

Additional paid-in capital



50,044,789





49,702,986

Accumulated deficit



(46,723,526)





(47,063,143)

Total stockholders' equity



3,453,901





2,771,761



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 5,905,975



$ 6,351,531



PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED)





Three Months

Ended March 31,



Nine Months

Ended March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues

$ 2,458,290



$ 2,374,584



$ 8,001,641



$ 7,686,330



































Cost of Goods Sold



1,640,266





1,557,565





5,353,999





4,977,255

Gross Profit



818,024





817,019





2,647,642





2,709,075



































Research and Development Expenses, net



146,063





319,875





443,609





700,605

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



927,979





962,591





2,671,176





3,111,397

Total Operating Expenses



1,074,042





1,282,466





3,114,785





3,812,002



































Operating Loss



(256,018)





(465,447)





(467,143)





(1,102,927)



































Other Income (Expense)































Interest Expense



(666)





(683)





(2,202)





(138)

Gain on Forgiveness of Bank Note



808,962





–





808,962





–



































Net Income (Loss)

$ 552,278



$ (466,130)



$ 339,617



$ (1,103,065)



































Income (Loss) Per Share:































Basic

$ 0.04



$ (0.04)



$ 0.03



$ (0.09)

Fully Diluted

$ 0.04



$ (0.04)



$ 0.02



$ (0.09)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:































Basic



13,243,595





12,982,494





13,208,805





12,898,004

Fully Diluted



14,068,459





12,982,494





13,841,700





12,898,004



SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.poci.com

