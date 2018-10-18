Precision OT Launches Lightseer, a Machine Learning-Powered SDN Application for Optical Network Analytics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT, a leading provider of optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components, announces the launch of its innovative, machine learning-powered software-defined networking (SDN) application designed to monitor and analyze the physical layer of an optical software-defined network. Named Lightseer, this is the first software of its kind that can provide network administrators with real-time data all the way down to transceivers and individual optical links. It will help operators across the globe to manage and automate the logistics of monitoring and configuring increasingly complicated networks.

Whereas most software companies focus on higher layers of a network and on specific applications for their own networks and equipment, Lightseer addresses data at the optical level with a solution that anyone in the global telecom sector can use. Lightseer also helps companies avoid vendor lock by streamlining optical network monitoring across white boxes and legacy devices. Within the telecom industry, organizations of all sizes are increasingly employing white boxes to reduce dependence on legacy equipment. White boxes, while flexible and cost-effective, can further complicate optical network monitoring. Lightseer solves this growing concern.

"At Precision OT, we believe software-defined networks and white box technologies will aid in the operability of 5G networks, Metro Ethernet, Hybrid Fiber-Coax networks and more," says Todd Davis, CEO of Precision OT. "By covering all aspects of real-time optical monitoring and being compatible with a wide variety of white box networking equipment, Lightseer meets the demand to ease logistical complexity and improve network intelligence. As today's telecom companies prepare their software-defined networks for IoT and AI applications, we're filling the gap for custom solutions that can improve the intelligence and agility of optical networks."

Key features of Precision OT's proprietary application include:

Real-time optical monitoring showing the state and integrity of the optical network (ability to view from high level down to individual optical links)

Wavelength density monitoring for CWDM/DWDM networks

Compatible throughout a large variety of white box networking equipment and off-the-shelf SDN controllers

Integration with legacy networking equipment

Live management and configuration of optics deployed in the software-defined network (inventory, tuning, etc.)

Machine learning for predictive analytics to forecast optical failures and anomalies before they cause network downtime

The Precision OT team will be onsite and performing demos of Lightseer at booth #707 during Cable-Tec Expo 2018, taking place Oct. 22-25 in Atlanta. To schedule a meeting with the team, email marketing@precisionot.com. To learn more about Precision OT and how it's reimagining SDN, visit www.precisionot.com.

About Precision OT

Precision Optical Transceivers is a system engineering company focused on optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components. For over a decade, we have helped build networks around the globe by providing high quality, custom-engineered optical solutions. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

