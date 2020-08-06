Precision OT Unveils New 400G Optical Transceivers to Help MSO and Data Center Networks Meet Bandwidth Demands

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision OT, a leading provider of optical transceivers and related active/passive optical components, is driving the future of cable MSO and data center networks with a new line of 400G optical transceivers in the QSFP-DD form factor. Supporting 400G transmission for distances between 100m and 10km, the new products will help network operators in supporting surging bandwidth demands and adding capacity in a smaller footprint.

As Network World reports, the amount of internet data traffic is continuing to inflate with 5 zettabytes of IP traffic expected per year by 2022. The main drivers of this explosive growth include use of AI, virtual reality, 4K video streaming, cloud services and upcoming 5G networks. As a result, MSOs and data center providers are increasingly looking to move toward single lambda 100G networking as a path to enabling 400G networks. For many, the key is making the leap in a manner that minimizes space and power requirements while resulting in cost savings and more capacity.

"Optical transceivers, especially 400G-capable ones, are the key component in enabling more traffic to flow across today's networks," says Chris Page, CTO of Precision OT. "Single lambda 100G will be one of the most cost-effective ways for MSOs and data centers to deal with future bandwidth demands, because a single 100G line can reduce the costs of a typical 4x25G architecture by at least 40%. In this way, the use of four lines of 100G and PAM4 modulation can enable the 400G data rates our customers need to ensure they are ready for the future. For us, at Precision OT, it is about creating networking solutions that grow over time and accommodate increased demand cost-effectively, with both flexibility and agility."

Precision OT's new 400G transceivers are laboratory-tested and are currently available in the QSFP-DD form factor. The company is offering 4 different transceiver variants for this form factor to ensure that network operators' varying needs can be fully met. Precision's QSFP-DD transceivers support the continued growth of network traffic while being backwards compatible with existing QSFP optics.

