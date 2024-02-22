Precision OT's Genesee ASIC Technology Honored by 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

News provided by

Precision Optical Technologies

22 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Technologies, a leading innovator in optical communications, proudly announces that its cutting-edge Genesee Dispersion Compensation ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Technology has been distinguished among the best in the industry by the esteemed 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications community, awarded Precision OT with an outstanding 4.0 honoree status.

Lightwave Editor In Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Precision Optical Technologies on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

Precision OT's President & CEO, David Halladay, spoke of the designation, stating, "Precision Optical Technologies is thrilled to be recognized for its commitment to excellence and looks forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market."

About the Genesee ASIC:

While today's 10G DWDM transceivers can cover transmission distances of up to 80km, available 25G DWDM options confine network operators to 10-15km unless they resort to specialized equipment. With the majority of access network links extending up to 80 km, there is a need for a solution capable of delivering higher bandwidth over longer distances without use of costly specialized equipment. Enter Precision OT's groundbreaking pre-compensation Genesee ASIC, designed to extend the reach of tunable 25G beyond 40km and more. This ASIC is highly configurable, modulation agnostic, interoperable, and expandable to support other data rates.

About Precision OT
Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Alicca Hudson
585.500.4780
[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Optical Technologies

