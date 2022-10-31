The merger creates a combined business with decades of experience and resources to offer a premium experience for veterinarians while heavily investing in R&D and technology.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. and LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Pharmacy and Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy announced today that the two leading equine compounding providers have finalized a merger agreement, creating the country's largest equine-focused compounding pharmacy group.

Precision Pharmacy and Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy merge to form the nation’s largest equine-focused compounding pharmacy.

Wickliffe and Precision Pharmacy offer equine veterinarians expert service and quality products backed by an elite team of pharmacy professionals. With over 40 years of combined industry experience, the two businesses expect that the merger will enable additional investments in research and development, such as upgrades to their technology offerings to enable customers to better navigate a changing regulatory environment.

"Our merger with Precision Pharmacy accelerates and expands our ability to offer veterinarians the increasingly specialized pharmaceutical services they need" says Jackie Bernard, Founder of Wickliffe Pharmaceuticals. "Precision Pharmacy has built a reputation for operating an outstanding quality, testing and research program. We're thrilled to expand our team with like-minded professionals to ensure our customers receive the highest-quality products."

The new combined entity anticipates a significant improvement in meeting veterinarian needs as the regulatory environment shifts with the expected April launch of the FDA's GFI 256 guidance.

"The Wickliffe team has been on the cutting edge of pharmacy technology in recent years" said Patrick Wade, Founder of Precision Pharmacy. "The digitization of their pharmacy enables them to serve their customers quickly, while simultaneously increasing the quality and safety of their compounds. We are excited to bring this technology to our facility, and are looking forward to launching additional solutions to our customers as a combined company in early 2023."

About Precision Pharmacy

Since its founding in 2006, Precision Pharmacy has dedicated itself to being the nation's leader in veterinary compounding. While always putting the patient, physician and pharmacist triad at the foundation of its work, Precision Pharmacy is committed to being on the cutting edge of the industry. Their state-of-the-art facility, located in California's Central Valley, was specifically designed for the art and science of compounding. All active ingredients come from FDA registered suppliers and Precision Pharmacy ensures that every step of the process, from ordering to delivery, is handled with the utmost care. Visit precisionpharmacy.com to learn more.

Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy

Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy was founded in 2001 by equine veterinarians in Lexington, Kentucky. Understanding that animals have unique health needs that off-the-shelf prescription medications cannot meet, Wickliffe empowers veterinarians to prescribe specific strengths, forms and flavors to meet even the most difficult patient needs. Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy is accredited by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB) and are members of The International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP) and the Professional Compounding Center of America (PCCA). To read more about Wickliffe Veterinary Pharmacy, visit wicklifferx.com .

SOURCE Precision Pharmacy