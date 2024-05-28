Precision Pipeline, LLC, Welcomes Edward D. Gonzales as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Pipeline, LLC, (PPL) a MasTec, Inc., company and nationwide leader in oil and gas pipeline construction, is excited to grow their executive team with the appointment of Edward (Ed) D. Gonzales as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning, effective immediately.

Edward (Ed) D. Gonzales

Gonzales has more than 40 years of experience in executing major pipeline-related projects for Fortune 500 Energy Firms with a strong emphasis on team building, project development and project management. He has a proven ability to work collaboratively with client representatives, engineering firms, construction contractors, vendors, and field personnel as well as federal, state and local agencies. This experience and competence will enhance and strengthen PPL's leadership team and growth opportunities throughout the United States.

"Ed has demonstrated success in delivering high-level, quality projects while maintaining a safe environment and highly satisfied clients," says Bobby Poteete, President of PPL. "We are eager to have him join our leadership team."

Previously, Gonzales served as Project Director, Strategic Consultant and Owner's Representative for multibillion-dollar pipeline projects. His accomplishments include a two-time winner of the Platt's Global Construction Project of the Year for the NJ/NY Project and Sabal Trail Project, as well as a letter of recognition from the Governor of Maine on the completion of the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline Project.

"I am looking forward to bringing my experience and capabilities to Precision," says Gonzales. "PPL is a leader in the industry with an excellent track record of executing projects. Their organization is dedicated and focused to ensure the clients' objectives are met."

Gonzales received a B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology from the University of Southern Colorado. He has held previous leadership positions with various energy companies and consulting firms.

About Precision Pipeline, LLC

Precision Pipeline, LLC, (PPL) was founded in 2004 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, by veterans of the industry, Steve Rooney and Dan Murphy. PPL was established with core values of meeting the needs of clients while maintaining a focus on safety, quality and environmental compliance. In 2009, PPL joined the MasTec, Inc., group of infrastructure companies to be its premier oil and gas service line. This partnership has allowed PPL to focus on growth and development with the ability to complete construction on both large mainline projects and smaller infrastructure projects while still maintaining a commitment to their core values.

Visit PrecisionPipelineLLC.com.

