Precision Plant Molecules Launches Cannabigerol (CBG) Family of Cannabinoid Products for Consumer Packaged Goods Companies Making Innovative, Effective, and Distinctive Health and Wellness Products

DENVER, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabigerol (CBG) has long been recognized and studied for its anti-inflammatory and other beneficial properties. Leading consumer products companies have wanted to create products with high CBG potency but to date have been unable to access its healing qualities from a consistent and reliable cGMP processor because most commercially-grown hemp yields such low concentrations.

A study conducted by Giovanni Appendino et al. found CBG can kill or slow bacterial growth, reduce inflammation, reduce intraocular pressure, inhibit cell growth in tumor/cancer cells, provide anxiety relief, and promote bone growth. It is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid and shown promise in animal studies for the treatment of a variety of diseases, and its effectiveness working together with other hemp phytochemicals, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and polyphenols.

Skin care and topical application product manufacturers have also awaited a high quality and cGMP supplier of CBG which has been observed to have anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties and has been used to treat psoriasis, eczema and other skin disorders.

As a trusted supply chain partner to leading consumer products companies and their contract manufacturers, PPM can be relied upon for industry-leading QA/QC and science-driven proprietary processes that ensure the consistency of its family of CBG-based products.

You have probably heard that CBGA is the mother cannabinoid, the precursor to both the CBD and THC sides of the family tree of cannabinoids. For this reason, harvesting hemp early yields higher levels of CBGA and CBG cannabinoids, compared to later in the plant's life when there are miniscule amounts. Studying the biological and chemical processes in the hemp plant reveal that CBGA produces CBCA and then transforms into CBC followed by CBL and CBT. Depending on the chemovar, the lineage of CBGA, CBDA, and then CBD, CBE, and CBF may be expressed and can be traced during the plant's development.

The hemp plant's family tree of cannabinoid offspring and the plant's inner workings during its life cycle reveal all we need to know to improve human health with plants. Phytosynthesis shows how plant-based products can have consistent profiles of rare minor cannabinoids to improve their efficacy. With the advantage of being a botanical product and being able to dial in a consistent profile of naturally occurring plant compounds with therapeutic properties, Cannamimeticsä is essentially the science and application of the phytosynthesis pathways that have evolved in Mother Nature. A Cannamimetics White Paper is available on PPM's website, www.precisionplantmolecules.com.

In addition to PPM's family of CBG-based products for wholesale customers, PPM's R&D team previously brought to market the first reliably available hemp-derived CBN Distillate (>70% purity; 0.0% THC) from a cGMP processor of hemp.

PPM scientists are currently working on proprietary techniques to process, isolate and purify the acidic and varin versions of cannabinoids recognized to have therapeutic properties. CBC, THC-V, and other cannabinoid-based products are PPM R&D priorities.

The scientific backgrounds and research CVs of PPM's R&D team, which includes three PhDs in plant medicine and organic chemistry, are evidence of PPM's commitment to advancing the science and providing innovative CBD and minor cannabinoid-based ingredients to leading consumer product supply chains worldwide.

Every day, every team member at PPM is inspired by the possibilities of plant-based medicine and remedies, and Mother Nature's genius.

Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, considered a living legend for his brilliant and pioneering scientific cannabinoid discoveries, once quipped: "For thousands of years, the only drugs available were drugs from plants."

