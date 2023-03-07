Precision Powered Products, Inc. (PPP) Helps Shell Safely Bring Vito Platform Online

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Powered Products, Inc. (PPP) has equipped Shell Offshore, Inc.'s new Vito platform, which recently began production in the Gulf of Mexico. The platform is Shell's 13th deepwater extraction point in the Gulf and is expected to be one of the most cost-efficient and low-emission platforms in the U.S.

Originally founded in 2009, the Vito spans four outer-continental-shelf (OCS) blocks in the Mississippi Canyon and lies at a depth of more than 4K ft. (1.2K m.) of water. The platform lies about 150 miles (241 km.) southeast of New Orleans.

"Precision Powered Products, Inc. is extremely proud to have further built on our longstanding relationship of supplying pump packages to Shell, by providing them with the skid-mounted packages required to safely bring the Shell Vito platform online," said Steve Caimano, PPP's Executive Vice President. "PPP uses its in-house capabilities of engineering, design, component fabrication, pump fabrication, and equipment packaging to provide exemplary skid-mounted packages. Whether it be vertical turbine or horizontal, PPP has the experience and abilities to reputably supply UL and/or FM listed pumps, complying with NFPA20 standards."

Vito's design has resulted in a platform with an 80% reduction in lifetime Co2 emissions. PPP also recently completed the engineering for the Shell Sparta platform's skid-mounted packages and hopes to commence manufacturing this summer. Additionally, PPP is currently manufacturing over 10 skid-mounted packages for various offshore platforms to build on their representation of pumps on over 40% of the offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, plus more so worldwide. PPP is an American manufacturer that was founded in 1984 in Houston. Currently, in its 39th year of operations, the company is regularly awarded projects due to its breadth of experience and high quality.

"This year we plan to advance our R&D efforts to look at remote starting and testing of our pump systems which are located offshore or in hard-to-access locations through a proprietary and easy to use App for our clients. We're also in the process of being able to offer our own proprietary components at massive cost savings to our clients," says Itamar Vandelli, Vice President of PPP's Sales and Operations departments.

To learn more visit www.p-p-p.com .

Media & Sales Contact: Ashley Mcgill - [email protected]

