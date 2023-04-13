Precision Production Fortifies its Acquisition Focus with Strategic Hire

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Production LLC today announced the hiring of former Jergens ASG Division Vice President, Bryon N. Shafer, as its Chief Operating Officer. Shafer, with over 20 years of experience in Operations and M&A, will work with current management to drive Precision's acquisition strategy.

Principals Matt Carson and Craig Cook see Shafer's position as the next logical step in scaling growth after they recapitalized the Company in 2019 with Spell Capital Partners of Minneapolis, MN. Shafer is enthusiastic about his new role and states, "Matt and Craig have built a first-class organization that is poised for significant growth, and I look forward to working with both the Precision and Spell Capital teams to build out the infrastructure to support future acquisitions."

Precision Production began operations in 1995 and produces machined components for industrial OEM's, with an established network of manufacturing partners throughout the Pacific Rim. It is actively seeking quality strategic acquisitions, most recently having purchased Calumet Screw Machine Products of Mokena, Illinois in 2021.

