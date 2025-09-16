Precision Psychiatry Offering Leading-Edge Brain Stimulation Device to Treat Depression and Optimize Mental and Physical Health

Complimentary Launch Party on October 15 to Showcase New Treatment

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals seeking a noninvasive treatment for depression, anxiety, or mental fog can find help at Precision Psychiatry in West Des Moines, Iowa. Precision Psychiatry, a practice delivering accessible, evidence-based, and patient-centered care, is now offering EXOMIND TMS, an FDA-cleared, medication-free treatment for treatment-resistant depression.

"Anxiety and depression are negatively affecting the daily lives of countless individuals," said Janice Landy, MD, medical director of Precision Psychiatry and a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience. "We are so pleased to offer the revolutionary EXOMIND technology which provides TMS in a more comfortable, patient-friendly way." With EXOMIND TMS, an applicator is placed on the patient's head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. Appointments last thirty minutes or less. TMS is an evidence-based treatment well-known to provide relief from mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, and OCD, and Dr. Landy reports there is research happening currently around the world to expand its use in other disorders.

EXOMIND is also used very successfully to increase mental wellness. To maximize those results, it is recommended that people receive treatment twice a week for three weeks. Patients receiving treatments for mental wellness report numerous benefits including increased clarity and decreased brain fog, decreased irritability, improved cognitive function, and improved self-control. EXOMIND research shows that most patients completing six treatments experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, lost four to five pounds.

The multidisciplinary team at Precision Psychiatry features providers with complementary skill sets that result in the highest level of care possible. The team takes a deep dive into the possible factors impacting patient mental health and wellness. Not content to solely prescribe medication, the practitioners at Precision Psychiatry acknowledge the numerous factors that may influence how we feel, think, and interact with the world around us. "Utilizing a wide range of evidence-based interventions, we strive for consistent excellence in clinical care," said Dr. Landy. "It is critical to us that patients feel heard, supported, and empowered."

Precision Psychiatry, whose practitioners go the extra mile to involve patients in their care, is offering a complimentary EXOMIND open house on October 15th from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at 1701 48th Street, Suite 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266. There will be a brief presentation at 12:00 PM. Attendees can discover EXOMIND and enjoy refreshments, demonstrations, and special pricing. To RSVP, please call 515-514-1186.

Additional information can be found at www.precisionpsychiowa.com.

SOURCE Precision Psychiatry