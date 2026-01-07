Precision Redefined: LUMA Vision Completes VERAFEYE™ 4D-Guided Persistent AF Ablations, Demonstrating a Significant Advancement in Simplifying Image-Guided Cardiac Care

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMA Vision Ltd., a leader in cardiac 4D navigation and imaging, today announced the successful completion of 15 VERAFEYE™-guided persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation procedures conducted as part of a clinical study in collaboration with CardioFocus, Inc.

The study is designed, in part, to evaluate the ability of VERAFEYE's 4D navigation and imaging platform to completely guide catheter ablation therapy, including pulmonary vein isolation, posterior wall isolation, and ablation of the cavotricuspid isthmus using the CardioFocus QuickShot™ Nav pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter system.

Completion of the procedures demonstrated VERAFEYE's ability to integrate high-resolution intracardiac imaging (2D and 4D) and navigation with automatically generated digital anatomy of both atria from a right atrial acquisition. This approach provided clinicians with real-time, four-dimensional visualisation of the beating heart, enabling a streamlined two-catheter ablation workflow, improving precision and efficiency in complex procedures. By combining AI-driven anatomical modelling with automatic catheter tracking and guidance, VERAFEYE is redefining how ablation procedures for both paroxysmal and persistent AFib are planned, executed, and verified — setting a new standard for efficiency and accuracy in the new era of PFA.

"Using an empirical lesion set is the preferred approach for de novo AF ablation in the persistent population. The VERAFEYE system's disruptive approach to 3D geometry creation allowed me to only use one catheter for imaging (2D ICE), navigation and Rapid Digital Anatomy (RDA), which is unique in the market," said Dr. Ante Anic, Director of Electrophysiology at KBC Split, Croatia. "When the VERAFEYE created RDA is combined with a large-focal PFA platform like CardioFocus QuickShot, operators have a perfect 2 catheter tool set to deliver their preferred empirical lesion set, including linear ablation for beyond PVI, in less than an hour. This is the new definition of procedural efficiency."

"Treating this initial patient cohort marks a pivotal moment for LUMA Vision and we are very thankful to our partners at KBC Split and CardioFocus," said Fionn Lahart, CEO of LUMA Vision. "Our goal is to bring accuracy, efficiency, and precision to cardiac procedures to help achieve positive patient outcomes. Driven by advanced machine learning and AI, VERAFEYE is a category-defining, powerful cardiac guidance platform that aims to provide a new standard of care in combination with integrated third-party devices and catheters. Today, we've proven VERAFEYE's ability to guide AF therapy with unparalleled clarity and precision — and in the future, it will enable interventions like left atrial appendage closure and structural heart procedures. The clinical impact will be profound, and we're excited to bring this technology to a broader global market in 2026."

The results of the procedures highlight VERAFEYE's potential to reduce procedure times, improve anatomical accuracy, and reduce complications by providing clinicians with a real-time, accurate, and interactive view of the heart in motion throughout ablation procedures.

About LUMA Vision

LUMA Vision is a privately held medical technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with key operations in Munich, Germany. The company designs and develops next-generation cardiac visualization and navigation systems that empower clinicians to see and treat with unmatched precision. VERAFEYE™, LUMA Vision's flagship platform, delivers a real-time, 360° intracardiac view with an unprecedented field of visualization, redefining procedural accuracy in electrophysiology and structural heart interventions. Founded by CEO Fionn Lahart and CTO Christoph Hennersperger, LUMA Vision is committed to transforming cardiac care through innovation that improves outcomes and saves lives.

Learn more at www.lumavision.com

