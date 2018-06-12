Precision Software Chosen as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

Every year, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers for 2018. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by meeting Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI and ease of implementation.

"Precision Software continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drive successful global trade and transportation operations. As shippers, carriers and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, Precision Software stays flexible and responsive, anticipating customers' evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Precision Software for innovative solutions empowering logistics, trade and transportation excellence in 2018," remarked Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.

"Precision Software works with large multinational customers, most of whom have complex trade and transportation needs. We are very pleased to have been recognized once again by Inbound Logistics for our innovative, scalable and comprehensive solutions," said Precision Software President, Steve Gardner.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

About Precision Software – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

Precision Software, a division of QAD Inc., (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Pre-eminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on our global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. The PRECISION solution's open architecture allows for easy integration with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and existing legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, Precision Software assists companies around the world to minimize shipping costs, optimize first mile and last mile deliveries, avoid compliance delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments. Precision Software's customers span multiple industries including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector as well as logistics providers. For more information about Precision Software, visit www.precisionsoftware.com or email info@precisionsoftware.com .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit https://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Precision Software

David Yonkof

ddy@qad.com

419-450-6683

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-software-chosen-as-a-top-100-logistics-it-provider-300664354.html

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.precisionsoftware.com

http://www.qad.com

